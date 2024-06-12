Summer is almost here, and it’s the perfect time to explore fresh and vibrant courgette recipes. Courgettes, with their mild flavor and varying texture, are work well in a wide variety of plant-based dishes. From light salads to hearty main courses, these recipes are nutritious, delicious, and entirely vegan. These creative courgette recipes will add a new twist to your summer meals.

Courgettes, also known as zucchini, offer wonderful versatility in cooking. Their mild flavor and slightly firm texture make them an excellent base for many meals. Plus, they are high in vitamins A and C, potassium, and fiber, which support overall health and digestion.

5 creative courgette recipes

Take your courgettes to the next level and transform them into plenty of delicious vegan dishes. Whether you’re looking for a light and refreshing salad, a comforting stuffed vegetable, or an innovative appetizer, courgettes can do it all. These five creative courgette recipes will inspire you to make the most of this nutritious vegetable. Here are some inventive ways to incorporate courgettes into your vegan recipe rotation.

Vegan stuffed zucchini boats with chickpeas

Ela Vegan These stuffed zucchini’s are packed with plant protein

Ela Vegan‘s stuffed zucchini boats are a great way to make the most of the courgettes in your fridge. These zucchini boats take less than 30 minutes to make, and they also happen to be filled with plant protein thanks to the chickpeas in the filling.

This dish is super easy to make. Simply hollow out your zucchinis, fill them with a tasty stuffing of chickpeas, zucchini, bell pepper, and onion, top with vegan cheese, and bake in the oven.

Find the recipe here.

Garden pea courgette arancini

Wicked Healthy These crispy arancini balls are filled with garden peas, courgette, and arborio rice

This vegan arancini recipe comes to you from Wicked Healthy. This dish has a few steps but is totally worth the effort. Firstly, you’ll have to prepare risotto, which can take a bit of time but is straightforward to make. Remember to add in your garden peas and zucchini during this step.

Secondly, you’ll make a vegan cheese sauce from scratch and mix it with your rice. Once you have the perfectly gooey risotto ready, pop it in the fridge so you can make perfect rice balls. Finally, cover your plant-based arancini in breadcrumbs and fry for a delish treat.

Find the recipe here.

Coconut and peanut butter zucchini curry

Amber Asakura This vegan coconut and peanut butter curry contains zucchini and is super tasty

This coconut and peanut butter curry recipe comes from Clean Food Dirty Girl. It’s packed full of veggies including perfectly cooked zucchini and makes for a satisfying and warming meal.

This curry has a typical spice base and is filled with sweet potato, bell pepper, onion, carrot, chickpeas, and kale. Finally, the sauce is made with rich and creamy coconut milk and peanut butter. Serve over cooked brown rice for a more filling meal or eat it as is.

Find the recipe here.

Apple and courgetti salad with a tahini dressing

Happy Skin Kitchen This creamy tahini, apple, and courgetti salad is easy to make and appealing to look at

If you’ve been looking for an excuse to try courgetti, give this vibrant and creamy salad by Happy Skin Kitchen a try. This simple dish takes very little time to put together. Start by making your tahini dressing, whisking to avoid lumps.

Then, you want to toast walnuts. Finally, you’ll spiralize your apple and courgette before popping everything in a serving bowl. Add some rocket, edible flowers, and pomegranate for that visual kick. This courgetti salad goes great with tofu or tempeh, too.

Find the recipe here.

Zucchini ricotta roll-ups

Fueled Naturally Give these zucchini roll-ups filled with vegan ricotta a go for dinner

Zucchini roll-ups are a fun recipe from Fueled Naturally that kicks courgette up a notch. This recipe is made by creating vegan ricotta with tofu, peeled zucchini strips, and marinara sauce for a tangy and creamy meal. Also, it’s really easy to put together.

Add your tofu to a food processor with nooch and extra spices. Next, roll out your peeled zucchini strips and spread the vegan ricotta on them before rolling them up. Finally, place your marinara sauce in a serving dish, add your roll-ups, and bake. The best part? It takes only 30 minutes to make.

Find the recipe here.

