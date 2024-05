Smashed cucumber salad is a refreshing dish commonly found in Chinese cuisine, known for its unique preparation and flavor.

The salad consists of cucumbers that are lightly smashed to open up their texture before being cut into bite-sized pieces. This technique allows the dressing to penetrate the cucumbers more effectively. The salad is then chilled, allowing the flavors to meld together, creating a crisp, flavorful dish.

The origins of smashed cucumber salad can be traced back to the culinary traditions of China, where cucumbers have been a staple for centuries.

As a vegan dish, smashed cucumber salad offers several benefits. It is made entirely from plant-based ingredients, making it suitable for vegan diets while providing a nutritious side or appetizer option. Cucumbers are known for their hydrating properties and are a good source of vitamin K, vitamin C, and potassium. The inclusion of garlic and sesame also adds antioxidants and beneficial oils, making the salad not only a popular palate cleanser but also a healthful addition to any meal.

The below recipe, which comes from BOSH!, is inspired by traditional cucumber salad recipes. Here’s how to make it.

Smashed cucumber salad

Bursting with all sorts of refreshing green vegetables, this smashed cucumber salad (based on a very popular cold appetiser from China) is packed with zingy flavours from the sesame, ginger, coriander and rice vinegar based dressing. Give it a try today! No ratings yet Duration 1 hr Ingredients For the salad 1 green bell pepper

1 firm avocado

4 spring onions

2 cucumbers

Fresh coriander For the chili oil 2 tbsp toasted sesame oil

1 tsp ginger paste

1 tbsp sesame seeds

1 tbsp poppy seeds

1 tbsp rice wine vinegar

2 tbsp maple syrup

4 tbsp vegetable oil

1 lime

1 red chili To serve 1 tbsp sesame seeds

120 g edamame beans Instructions For the salad Start by slicing your cucumbers in half lengthways and scrape out the seeds with a teaspoon, discarding them

Lay the cucumbers flat on a chopping board skin side up, then place the cleaver flat across the back of the cucumber and press down using the palm of the hand smashing the cucumber into the board until it splits

Once all of the cucumbers have been smashed slice them diagonally into chunks 2cm – 3cm thick and pop them into a large mixing bowl along with the edamame beans, chopped coriander and thinly sliced green pepper and spring onions

Remove the skin and stone from the avocado and slice into bite size chunks, similar in size to the cucumber

Cover with a tea towel and leave in the fridge while you prepare the dressing For the chili oil Roughly chop the chilli including the seeds if you like it extra hot and add to a mixing bowl along with the juice of a lime

Then add the sesame oil, ginger paste, sesame seeds, rice wine vinegar, vegetable oil and maple syrup and stir to combine

Finish with a pinch of sea salt flakes Time to serve Toss the salad in the chilli oil until it's well coated and serve immediately

This recipe was republished with permission from BOSH!. You can view the original recipe here.