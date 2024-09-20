5 Vegan Savory Pie Recipes

When the colder months roll in, few things are as comforting as a warm, savory pie. Pies offer a hearty, filling dinner option that’s both nutritious and satisfying. Whether you’re craving something rich in protein or packed with vegetables, savory vegan pie recipes can deliver delicious, plant-based goodness in every bite. These pies are perfect for cold evenings, offering a warming meal that’s easy to make and share with family or friends.

High-protein pies, in particular, are an excellent choice for vegans looking to boost their protein intake during the colder months. Ingredients like beans and lentils not only provide a meaty texture but are also rich in plant-based protein. Combined with flaky pastry and flavorful fillings, these pies offer both nutrition and comfort. Savory vegan pies are versatile and can be enjoyed as a main dish or even packed for lunch, making them a must-try for any plant-based eater.

5 savory pie recipes

These recipes below showcase a variety of savory vegan pies, from creamy cannellini pies to rich, mushroom-filled options. Whether you’re looking for something light or hearty, these pies are sure to impress.

Creamy cannellini pie

BOSH! Try this creamy cannellini pie made with a delicious pesto and bean filling served with smooth mash

The first recipe on this list is a protein-packed creamy cannellini pie. Although it takes over an hour to make, the execution of this dish is simple. This pie recipe comes from BOSH! and uses wholesome ingredients to create an indulgent dinner. Using leeks, cannellini beans, spinach, and vegan crème fraiche, this pie has layers of flavor. Expect a crisp puff pastry lid, a herby pesto filling, and a side of silky smooth mash.

Find the recipe here.

Caramelized veg and feta pie

BOSH! All these asparagus recipes are completely free from animal products

Next up is another BOSH! recipe. This eye-catching caramelized veg and feta pie is creamy, cheesy, and totally vegan. In this recipe, you’ll use vegan shortcrust pastry, a flavorsome base filled with leeks, close, fennel seeds, spring onions, spinach, vegan Parmesan, and a tofu filling. The pie is then topped with plant-based burrata, pieces of asparagus, and basil as garnish. Give this a try if you want to impress your friends and family at Sunday lunch.

Find the recipe here.

Meat-free cottage pie

World of Vegan This warming vegan twist on the classic should be a go-to during the colder months

Depending on where you grew up, a cottage or shepherd’s pie is often considered a quintessential cold-weather meal. This vegan cottage pie is made with lentils instead of the beef or lamb used in traditional versions. You’ll still get all the enjoyment out of this wholesome and warming dish without the meat.

This recipe by World of Vegan captures the same delightful flavors. You’ll enjoy the warm, brothy filling, the taste of well-cooked vegetables and spices, and the comfort of smooth mash.

Find the recipe here.

Mushroom puff pie

The Fresh Leaf Vegan Try this wholesome mushroom puff pie for lunch

These mini mushroom puff pies are perfect for lunch. Pack them in your lunchbox for work, or prepare them and enjoy them at home. This recipe from The Fresh Leaf Vegan couldn’t be easier. Simply blend your mushrooms, garlic, and almond meal into a paste, fry up your filling, and place onto your puff pastry squares. Make little triangles and bake for 15 minutes to achieve these crisp golden pies.

Find the recipe here.

One-pot vegan mushroom pie

Yuki Sugiura Perfect for a cozy dinner in for two

The final recipe on this list is the one-pot vegan mushroom pie by So Vegan. Made with a crisp potato lid and seasonal vegetables, this pie uses all the best cold-weather flavors in a simple-to-make recipe. There’s no need for pastry or any additional prep. Once your vegetables are ready, put your veg into a pie dish and roast.

Find the recipe here.

