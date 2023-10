If you’re looking for a vegan salad recipe that’s easy to make and nutritious (but still tastes great), this creamy courgetti and apple salad from Happy Skin Kitchen could be just what you’re after.

If you’re wondering what courgetti is, it’s the word used to describe courgette (also known as zucchini) that has been “spiralized”. Preparing courgetti in this way gives it the shape and appearance of spaghetti, hence its name. The food became popular in the early 2010s, with many people using it as an alternative to spaghetti. (It’s arguable, of course, that spaghetti can’t ever be replaced, but courgetti is still a hugely popular ingredient to use in salads).

How to spiralize courgette

If you’re wanting to cook with courgetti, the easiest way to do this is to buy a spiralizer online. This kitchen tool easily allows you to make courgetti in no time. If you don’t have a spiralizer to hand, it is possible to spiralize courgette with a vegetable peeler.

Health benefits of courgette

Courgette is a hugely popular vegetable eaten all over the world. It’s regularly used in sauces, soups, and salads, and can be bought at many supermarkets around the world.

One of the reasons why courgette is so widely eaten is because of its health benefits. It’s a source of vitamin A, manganese, Vitamin C, and potassium, and can be eaten both raw and cooked. It’s nutritional profile is thought to be similar in both forms, though cooking it may reduce its vitamin content.

Apple and courgetti salad with a tahini dressing

This recipe is ideal to pair with grilled tempeh or tofu or if you want to make it a bit more substantial you can also add some cooked quinoa. I love how the tahini dressing brings everything together and adds a luscious creaminess to this salad. No ratings yet Ingredients 2 tbsp tahini

The juice of 1/2 lemon

1/2 tsp white miso paste

1/2 tsp maple syrup

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

Water to thin in as desired

Salt and pepper to taste Instructions To make the tahini dressing simply mix together all the ingredients. I like to use a small whisk to avoid any lumps. Add the water gradually until you have reached the desired consistency.

Add the chopped walnuts to a frying pan and toast them on a medium heat for a few minutes, tossing them from time to time until they start to turn golden brown.

Spiralize the apple and the courgette. Transfer them to a large bowl and pour over the tahini dressing. Mix in the rocket. Serve straight away with the toasted walnuts.

This recipe was reposted with permission from Happy Skin Kitchen. See more of her recipes below: