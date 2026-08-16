6 Vegan Cherry Recipes To Make The Most Of The Fruit

Cherries are one of those ingredients that can work across a wide range of dishes. These vegan cherry recipes make the most of that balance, using the fruit in everything from fresh, everyday meals to indulgent desserts. Cherries also pair especially well with chocolate, grains, creamy ingredients, and warm spices.

Fresh, frozen, and sour cherries can all work well depending on the recipe. Their natural acidity helps cut through richer flavors, while their sweetness adds brightness without overpowering the rest of the dish. That versatility makes them useful well beyond the usual pie filling.

Read more: 9 Sweet Raspberry Recipes To Try This Summer

This list includes six different ways to enjoy cherries in plant-based cooking. Some recipes keep things light and easy, while others lean into classic comfort food. Together, they offer a good mix of familiar ideas and more creative ways to use the fruit.

Easy cherry pie

Chef Day Radley This recipe only uses a few ingredients and is gluten-free

These individual cherry pies from Chef Day Radley keep things simple with puff pastry, frozen cherries, sugar, cornflour, and optional cinnamon. A syrup-brushed lattice top gives each pie a polished finish without adding much extra work.

Find the recipe here.

Chocolate cherry espresso pots

Rebel Recipes This simple recipe is a layered and decadent dessert, perfect for after a meal

Chocolate, coffee, and cherries come together in these rich dessert pots from Rebel Recipes. Coconut cream, vegan chocolate, cacao, espresso powder, and maple syrup create a smooth base, while softened cherries add sweetness and texture.

Find the recipe here.

Black forest chia pudding

Romy London Simply add cocoa powder and cherry compote to make this effortless breakfast

This Black Forest chia pudding from Romy London turns a classic dessert pairing into breakfast. Cocoa chia pudding, cherry compote, coconut whipped cream, and chocolate shavings create a creamy, chocolatey dish with a bright fruity layer.

Find the recipe here.

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Quinoa millet cherry salad

Makini Howell This salad is sweet, tangy, and spicy

Fresh cherries add sweetness to this quinoa and millet salad by Makini Howell. Toasted almonds, red onion, jalapeño, cilantro, and lime bring crunch, heat, and acidity, while the grains give the dish a hearty base.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan cherry pie

Zoe Lonergan This cherry pie is an excellent plant-based dessert

For a more traditional bake, try this vegan cherry pie from Reece Hignell. Sour cherries, cinnamon, ginger, lemon, and golden flaky pastry create a classic dessert finished with dairy-free whipped cream and extra cherries.

Find the recipe here.

Gluten-free upside-down sour cherry cake

Ana Rusu This cake is perfect for cherry season

Finishing the list is this upside-down sour cherry cake from Ana Rusu. A soft corn-based sponge, citrus, and tart cherries create a rustic bake that works especially well with warm vegan crème anglaise.

Find the recipe here.

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