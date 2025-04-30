This gluten-free upside down sour cherry cake from Ana Rusu’s New Vegan Baking is sweet, tangy, and easy to make. The soft corn-based sponge has a rustic feel, with lemon zest and orange juice lifting the flavor. Sour cherries baked into the bottom bring a pop of color and a sharp bite that balances the sweetness.

It’s the kind of cake that looks fancy but feels homey. You bake the cherries first, then top them with the batter and flip it after baking for that classic upside-down look. You can enjoy it plain, but a drizzle of vegan crème anglaise really rounds things out. The silky plant-based custard softens the fruit’s tartness and turns this cake into a proper dessert.

This gluten-free upside down sour cherry cake is easy enough for everyday baking but feels special enough for guests. It keeps well in the fridge and tastes great cold or with the sauce warmed up. For a variation, try it with rhubarb, apricots, or even pears when they’re in season. It’s a beautiful way to use fruit and great for spring when cherries are in season.

Read more: Gluten-Free Poppy Seed Tea Cake

Making the upside down sour cherry cake

You can serve this cake for dessert or as a snack cake for nibbles throughout the day with a warm beverage. No ratings yet Servings 8 Ingredients For the crème anglaise ¾ cup + 1 tbsp (200 ml) unsweetened oat milk divided

1 tsp cornstarch

½ cup (110 ml) vegan cooking cream

¼ cup (40 g) caster/superfine sugar

¼ tsp sea salt

1½ tsp (8 ml) vanilla extract

Small pinch of turmeric For the sour cherry layer 2 cups (300 g) pitted sour cherries (fresh or frozen; see Notes)

2 tbsp (25 g) light brown sugar

1 tsp lemon juice For the gluten-free cake 1 tbsp (20 g) vegan butter room temperature

¼ cup (60 ml) extra virgin olive oil

¾ cup + 2 tbsp (105 g) confectioners’ sugar

2 tsp (10 ml) vanilla extract

Zest from ½ lemon

½ cup + 3 tbsp (85 g) fine corn flour

½ cup (80 g) white rice flour

¾ tsp xanthan gum see Notes

1½ tsp (7 g) baking powder

⅛ tsp baking soda

¼ tsp sea salt

¼ cup (60 ml) oat milk unsweetened

3 tbsp (45 ml) fresh orange juice Instructions To make the Crème Anglaise, combine 1 tablespoon (15 ml) of the oat milk with the cornstarch in a small cup. Mix well and set aside.

In a saucepan, add the remaining ¾ cup (185 ml) of oat milk, the vegan cooking cream, sugar, salt and the cornstarch mixture. Bring to a boil on medium heat, then simmer for 3 minutes on low heat, stirring continuously. Take the pan off the heat and add the vanilla extract and a very small pinch of turmeric. Transfer to a pouring bowl, set aside to cool, then refrigerate before serving.

To prepare the Sour Cherry Layer, preheat the oven to 370°F (175°C) and set an oven rack in the middle position. Line an 7-inch (18-cm) round cake pan with parchment paper and set aside. Place the cherries in the pan, add the sugar and lemon juice and give it a stir. Bake for 15 minutes, until the cherries are juicy and bubbling. Let the cherries cool completely.

While the cherries cool, to make the Gluten-Free Cake, use a wooden spatula to cream the butter with the extra virgin olive oil, sugar, vanilla and lemon zest. Mix it for 1 to 2 minutes, until it starts to get fluffy. It is not necessary for the sugar to be completely dissolved.

In a large bowl, combine the gluten-free flours, xanthan gum, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Mix well.

In a separate bowl, mix the oat milk with the orange juice. Add one-third of the butter mixture and one-third of the milk mixture to the dry ingredients. Gently fold using a rubber spatula. Add the remaining thirds one by one, folding the wet ingredients just enough to combine. Be careful to not overmix the batter.

Pour the batter over the cooled cherries. Spread the batter evenly using a spatula and bake for 25 to 30 minutes. Let it cool in the pan for at least 20 minutes.

To plate the cake, place a wide plate over the cake pan and flip it. Take off the parchment paper and let it cool completely before slicing. Serve with a drizzle of warm or cold Crème Anglaise.

Keep any leftovers refrigerated in an airtight container, for up to 3 days. Crème Anglaise can be made ahead and will keep well, refrigerated in an airtight container, for up to 3 days. This cake is very versatile in terms of fruits: tangy rhubarb or apricots would be a delightful companion. Or try spiced apples, pears or seedless red grapes for an autumn delight. The farmers’ market is your oyster! Xanthan gum is a gluten-free water-binding agent and texture modifier used in many foods. Xanthan gum is a food additive derived from fermented sugar. In this recipe, the xanthan gum helps thicken and hold the gluten-free baked goods together and prevents the cake from becoming too crumbly. I do not recommend skipping this ingredient.

Reprinted with permission from New Vegan Baking by Ana Rusu. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Ana Rusu.

Read more: This Vegan Apple Cake Is Perfect For Easter Baking