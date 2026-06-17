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Breakfast Vegan Recipes

Black Forest Chia Pudding

Make an easy cherry compote with chocolatey chia for a tasty breakfast

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2 Minutes Read

Black Forest Chia Pudding with chocolate shavings and coconut whipped cream Simply add cocoa powder and cherry compote to make this effortless breakfast - Media Credit: Romy London
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Romy London’s black forest chia pudding turns a classic dessert flavor combination into an easy breakfast. Cocoa powder gives the chia pudding a chocolate flavor, while cherry compote brings sweetness and a little sharpness. Coconut whipped cream and chocolate shavings on top help give it that familiar Black Forest cake feel without turning breakfast into something complicated.

The base follows the usual chia pudding method. Chia seeds sit overnight in almond milk with cocoa powder and maple syrup until thick and spoonable by morning. If you do not have cherry compote on hand, it is easy to make a quick version at home. Simply simmer cherries with sugar in a small saucepan until soft and jammy. Fresh or frozen cherries both work.

Read more: Zero Waste Caramelized Apple Toast

This breakfast works well for busy mornings because everything can be prepared ahead. Chia seeds also bring fiber and plant-based omega-three fats to the dish. The layers make it feel a little more special than everyday chia pudding while still keeping prep time low.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

Making a black forest chia pudding

This black forest chia pudding combines chocolate chia pudding, cherry compote, and coconut cream in an easy make-ahead breakfast. Chia seeds add fiber while the cherry and chocolate combination gives it a dessert-inspired feel.
Black Forest Chia Pudding with chocolate shavings and coconut whipped cream
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Servings1

Ingredients

  • 3 tbsp chia seeds
  • 240 ml almond milk
  • 1 tbsp cocoa powder
  • 2 tbsp maple syrup
  • Cherry compote
  • Chocolate shavings
  • Coconut whipped cream

Instructions

  • Mix chia seeds, plant milk, cocoa powder and maple syrup.
  • Cover and refrigerate overnight.
  • Top with cherry compote, chocolate shavings and a dollop of coconut whipped cream before serving.

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Tagged

cherry

chia pudding

chocolate

kid friendly

recipes

vegan recipes

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The Author

Romina Callwitz

Romina Callwitz, better known as Romy, is the food photographer, recipe developer and blogger behind Romy London, where she shares her favorite indulgent vegan recipes with a healthy twist!

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