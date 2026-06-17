Romy London’s black forest chia pudding turns a classic dessert flavor combination into an easy breakfast. Cocoa powder gives the chia pudding a chocolate flavor, while cherry compote brings sweetness and a little sharpness. Coconut whipped cream and chocolate shavings on top help give it that familiar Black Forest cake feel without turning breakfast into something complicated.

The base follows the usual chia pudding method. Chia seeds sit overnight in almond milk with cocoa powder and maple syrup until thick and spoonable by morning. If you do not have cherry compote on hand, it is easy to make a quick version at home. Simply simmer cherries with sugar in a small saucepan until soft and jammy. Fresh or frozen cherries both work.

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This breakfast works well for busy mornings because everything can be prepared ahead. Chia seeds also bring fiber and plant-based omega-three fats to the dish. The layers make it feel a little more special than everyday chia pudding while still keeping prep time low.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

Making a black forest chia pudding

This black forest chia pudding combines chocolate chia pudding, cherry compote, and coconut cream in an easy make-ahead breakfast. Chia seeds add fiber while the cherry and chocolate combination gives it a dessert-inspired feel. No ratings yet Servings 1 Ingredients 3 tbsp chia seeds

240 ml almond milk

1 tbsp cocoa powder

2 tbsp maple syrup

Cherry compote

Chocolate shavings

Coconut whipped cream Instructions Mix chia seeds, plant milk, cocoa powder and maple syrup.

Cover and refrigerate overnight.

Top with cherry compote, chocolate shavings and a dollop of coconut whipped cream before serving.

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