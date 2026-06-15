Filo pastry might look delicate, but it’s one of the easiest ways to add crisp texture and golden layers to homemade cooking. These filo recipes use the ingredient in savory dishes that feel a little special without requiring complicated techniques or advanced baking skills.

Made from thin sheets of pastry that bake into a light, flaky finish, filo works especially well in pies, rolls, and bakes. While it can seem intimidating at first, it’s surprisingly straightforward to work with and quickly turns simple ingredients into meals packed with texture and crunch.

Read more: 8 Vegan Risotto Recipes for Cozy Nights And Simple Dinner Plans

These filo recipes make the most of that crisp finish, whether you’re cooking for family, friends, or simply trying something different at home. If you’ve got a pack of filo pastry waiting in the fridge, this is a good place to start.

One-pot tomato, spinach, and chickpea filo pie

Mr Organic This recipe is an easy one-pan dinner

Starting this list of filo recipes is this one-pot tomato, spinach, and chickpea filo pie. Chickpeas, vegetables, olives, and plant-based cream cook into a rich filling before crisp filo pastry bakes golden on top. It’s a hearty dinner that keeps things simple with one pan.

Find the recipe here.

Mini flank steak Wellingtons

Redefine Meat When hosting next, try these mini Wellingtons as your next festive appetizer

Try these mini flank steak wellingtons with filo next. Vegan flank steak gets wrapped with mushroom duxelles, spinach, and flaky filo pastry for a dinner party dish that feels impressive without being overly complicated. Serve with tomato and chili chutney.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 3 Vegan Cottage Pie Recipes

Mushroom and butter bean filo pie

Sarah Doig Enjoy crispy filo with a savory and creamy mushroom and butter bean filling in this vegan pie

For a hearty, high-protein option, make this mushroom and butter bean filo pie by Sarah Doig. Butter beans, mushrooms, garlic, and artichokes create a creamy filling beneath crisp filo pastry, making this comforting dinner ideal for colder evenings.

Find the recipe here.

Creamy leek butter bean filo pie

This filo pie contains 20 grams of plant protein

Ending off this list is this creamy leek butter bean filo pie by BOSH!. Leeks, butter beans, coconut milk, and herbs create a rich filling, while scrunched filo pastry bakes until crisp and golden. Serve this easy plant-based pie with greens for a comforting dinner.

Find the recipe here.

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