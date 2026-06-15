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Dinner Vegan Recipes

4 Filo Recipes That Are Easier Than They Look

These filo recipes are warm, hearty, and high-protein

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3 Minutes Read

creamy leek butter bean filo pie with coconut milk and herbs for filo recipes Use filo for a crunchy, crispy addition to pies and more - Media Credit: BOSH!

Filo pastry might look delicate, but it’s one of the easiest ways to add crisp texture and golden layers to homemade cooking. These filo recipes use the ingredient in savory dishes that feel a little special without requiring complicated techniques or advanced baking skills.

Made from thin sheets of pastry that bake into a light, flaky finish, filo works especially well in pies, rolls, and bakes. While it can seem intimidating at first, it’s surprisingly straightforward to work with and quickly turns simple ingredients into meals packed with texture and crunch.

Read more: 8 Vegan Risotto Recipes for Cozy Nights And Simple Dinner Plans

These filo recipes make the most of that crisp finish, whether you’re cooking for family, friends, or simply trying something different at home. If you’ve got a pack of filo pastry waiting in the fridge, this is a good place to start.

One-pot tomato, spinach, and chickpea filo pie

tomato spinach and chickpea filo pie
Mr Organic This recipe is an easy one-pan dinner

Starting this list of filo recipes is this one-pot tomato, spinach, and chickpea filo pie. Chickpeas, vegetables, olives, and plant-based cream cook into a rich filling before crisp filo pastry bakes golden on top. It’s a hearty dinner that keeps things simple with one pan.

Find the recipe here.

Mini flank steak Wellingtons

mini flank steak wellingtons with tomato and chili chutney
Redefine Meat When hosting next, try these mini Wellingtons as your next festive appetizer

Try these mini flank steak wellingtons with filo next. Vegan flank steak gets wrapped with mushroom duxelles, spinach, and flaky filo pastry for a dinner party dish that feels impressive without being overly complicated. Serve with tomato and chili chutney.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 3 Vegan Cottage Pie Recipes

Mushroom and butter bean filo pie

a picture of a mushroom and butterbean filo pie made with artichokes and banana shallots
Sarah Doig Enjoy crispy filo with a savory and creamy mushroom and butter bean filling in this vegan pie

For a hearty, high-protein option, make this mushroom and butter bean filo pie by Sarah Doig. Butter beans, mushrooms, garlic, and artichokes create a creamy filling beneath crisp filo pastry, making this comforting dinner ideal for colder evenings.

Find the recipe here.

Creamy leek butter bean filo pie

creamy leek butter bean filo pie with coconut milk and herbs
This filo pie contains 20 grams of plant protein

Ending off this list is this creamy leek butter bean filo pie by BOSH!. Leeks, butter beans, coconut milk, and herbs create a rich filling, while scrunched filo pastry bakes until crisp and golden. Serve this easy plant-based pie with greens for a comforting dinner.

Find the recipe here.

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high protein

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The Author

Kaitlyn Lourens

Kaitlyn Lourens is a recipe writer at Plant Based News. She has worked as a writer since 2022, and has written for various clients in the digital marketing and SEO sphere. Prior to her work in SEO and related fields she spent most of her degree tutoring undergraduate students in English. She studied English Literature with Anthropology at the University of Pretoria, gaining an Honours degree in 2022 as well as the UP Mellon Scholarship for her mini dissertation. She went vegan in 2020 and has written about a wide range of topics from food to feminism.

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