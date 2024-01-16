You Can Now Buy Vegan Mini Eggs In Time For Easter

Vegan chocolate brand Mummy Meegz has released Chickee Eggs in the UK, inspired by Cadbury’s Mini Eggs.

Made from plant-based milk chocolate, the eggs have a crunchy chocolate shell. Chickee Eggs are available in 85g sharing bags (packaged in fully recyclable materials) and are fully vegan and dairy free.

Meagan Boyle of Mummy Meegz told Plant Based News: “They call us the Vegan Swap Shop because we recreate all your iconic favourite confectionery with love and compassion and without any animal exploitation.”

An Easter treat from Mummy Meegz

Adobe Stock Non-dairy chocolate fans will be hunting for Mummy Meegz Mini Eggs this Easter

People eat a lot of chocolate at Easter. Many chocolate brands are vegan (or “accidentally vegan”).

Cadbury’s Mini Eggs are a popular Easter chocolate tradition. The small, candy-coated, milk chocolate eggs are a bestseller in supermarkets and shops over the Easter holiday.

However, Cadbury’s Mini Eggs are not vegan because they are made with milk chocolate, which contains dairy. With the new launch, plant-based chocolate fans can enjoy dairy-free mini eggs.

The launch of the Chickee Eggs follows the brand’s Chuckie Egg, a vegan version of Cadbury’s Creme Egg launched in 2020. Initially, this was dark chocolate, but the Chuckie Egg is now made of oat milk chocolate.

The problem with dairy

The dairy industry is seen by many as incredibly cruel. It involves forcibly impregnating cows and then separating mothers from their babies in order for humans to take the milk. Investigations frequently reveal routine abuse at Red Tractor approved farms.

Thankfully, with Mummy Meegz Chickee Eggs, shoppers can experience all the enjoyment of the Easter tradition without harming cows and the planet.

