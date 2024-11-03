Try These Protein-Packed Vegan Chickpea Waffles

Love & Lemons has created spiced chickpea waffles that are a high-protein, vegan breakfast that’s perfect for kick-starting your day. From her cookbook Simple Feel Good Food, this recipe is made with chickpea flour, coriander, cumin, fresh cilantro, and scallions, and these waffles bring hearty, bold flavors reminiscent of falafel. They cook up crisp and golden, making them a great option for those who enjoy savory morning dishes.

To make these waffles, mix the dry ingredients with water, olive oil, and fresh herbs until a batter forms. Scoop the batter into your preheated waffle maker and cook for about four to nine minutes, until the waffles are golden and crisp. For toppings, go beyond the traditional – try vegan cheese, creamy avocado slices, or a dollop of tahini sauce. You can also add fresh ingredients like pickled onions, cucumbers, or diced tomatoes for tang and texture.

These spiced chickpea waffles are an ideal fall breakfast, warming and filling enough to fuel your whole morning. Plus, they’re easy to whip up, making them a practical yet tasty choice for busy days.

Spiced chickpea waffles

This high-protein breakfast is herby, spicy, and filled with plant-based protein. Chickpea flour is an excellent high protein addition to a vegan waffle as is fresh toppings like tahini yogurt, pickled onions, cucumber, or tomato. Additionally, you can add toppings like vegan cheese, vegan bacon, or avocado to your waffles for a more filling breakfast. No ratings yet Servings 6 Ingredients 2½ cups chickpea flour spooned and leveled

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon sea salt½ teaspoon cayenne pepper optional

1½ cups water¾ cup extra-virgin olive oil

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro plus more for garnish

4 scallions chopped

2 garlic cloves grated

Freshly ground black pepper Topping suggestions Tahini yogurt or tahini sauce

Pickled onions

Diced cucumber

Diced tomato

Fresh mint or cilantro leaves Instructions Preheat a waffle iron and prepare your desired toppings.

In a large bowl, whisk together the chickpea flour, baking powder, coriander, cumin, salt, cayenne, if using, and several grinds of pepper. Add the water, olive oil, cilantro, scallions, and garlic and stir until combined.

Scoop ½ cup of batter for each waffle into a large Belgian waffle maker, or scoop an appropriate amount for your waffle maker.

Cook for 4 to 9 minutes, or until golden brown and lightly crisp. The timing will depend on your waffle iron. Cook these savory waffles about a minute or two longer than sweet waffles to get them crisper.

Serve with desired toppings.

Adapted from Love & Lemons: Simple Feel Good Food Copyright © 2024 by Jeanine Donofrio. Reprinted here with permission from Avery, an imprint of Penguin Random House Publishers.

