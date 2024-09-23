Vegan Cheese Brand JULIENNE BRUNO Is Coming To Tesco In The Republic Of Ireland

JULIENNE BRUNO is launching its acclaimed Collection 01 range of products in the Republic of Ireland at 65 Tesco stores nationwide.

The London-based brand’s Collection 01 includes three different award-winning plant-based cheeses: The burrata-inspired “Burella,” the cream cheese-inspired “Crematta,” and the stracciatella-inspired “Superstraccia.”

All of JULIENNE BRUNO’s dairy-free cheeses are made using naturally fermented soya. The brand says that this creates fresh, creamy, and versatile products that are perfect for any cheese fan.

“Our passion is crafting exceptional, plant-based products inspired by the dairy cheeses we all grew up loving,” said JULIENNE BRUNO founder Axel Katalan in a statement. “Launching our products across these 65 Tesco stores marks the continuation of an incredibly exciting growth trajectory for the brand.”

JULIENNE BRUNO’s award-winning vegan cheese

This launch to Tesco Ireland is the second international expansion of 2024 for JULIENNE BRUNO after its products arrived at Coop Switzerland earlier this year.

The iconic Great Taste Awards recognized Burella as a 1-star winner and Crematta as a 2-star winner for 2024, and previously crowned Superstraccia as a 1-star winner for 2023.

Each cheese in Collection 01 has an RRP of EUR €5.29, and the full range is available at over 1,000 UK eateries, including London’s Michelin-starred Luca, Cardiff’s The Alchemist, Bath’s Metropolitan Pub, and Nottingham’s Pizza Pilgrims.

The cheeses are also available from Ocado, Harrods, Whole Foods Market, and now Tesco Ireland. “We are super excited to bring our Collection 01 to you,” added Katalan. “And hope to serve you very soon. Sláinte Mhaith!”

Long considered a weak point for the plant-based sector, dairy-free cheese has now developed into a behemoth valued at approximately USD $2.7 billion and growing. JULIENNE BRUNO’s peers Miyoko’s, I Am Nut OK, and more each offer their own high-end, artisan products, but private-label and mainstream options also continue to improve and expand.

