7 Late Summer Vegan Breakfasts For Easy Mornings

At the end of summer, the days may start to cool down, but there is still time for fresh, bright breakfasts. Fruit is an easy place to start, whether you’re using berries, peaches, mango, or anything else that’s still in season. These late summer vegan breakfasts keep things simple, with recipes using oats, chia seeds, smoothie bowls, muffins, and toast.

Some are quick enough to make in the morning, while others can be prepped ahead and kept for the next few days. That makes them useful for slower late-summer mornings as well as busier days when routines start to change.

Read more: 10 Vegan Summer Breakfast Ideas

This list includes seven easy vegan breakfasts for the last stretch of the season. They’re colorful, simple, and a little more interesting than making the same thing every day.

Vegan acai smoothie bowl

Natlicious Food You can add any fruit toppings you like to this smoothie bowl recipe

Natlicious Food blends frozen acai, banana, plant-based milk, and protein powder into a thick smoothie bowl. Fresh fruit, chia seeds, cacao nibs, and peanut butter add texture on top, so each spoonful has a mix of creamy and crunchy elements.

Find the recipe here.

Ginger peach baked oatmeal

Amber Asakura Fresh peaches work here too

Peaches, oats, dates, applesauce, flaxseed, molasses, and warm spices bake together in this breakfast from Clean Food Dirty Girl. Ginger, cinnamon, cloves, and vanilla give the oatmeal bold flavor, while raisins and almonds add sweetness and crunch.

Find the recipe here.

Strawberry cheesecake chia pudding

Romy London Layer sweet compote with creamy chia pudding and crunchy biscuits for an indulgent breakfast

This chia pudding from Romy London turns strawberry cheesecake flavors into an easy make-ahead breakfast. Blended cashews and coconut milk create a creamy base, chia seeds thicken it overnight, and strawberry compote and crushed biscuits finish the top.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan protein blueberry muffins

Romy London These easy, on-the-go protein muffins can be frozen for up to three months

Romy London uses whole wheat flour, pea protein, silken tofu, banana, almond milk, and fresh blueberries in these breakfast muffins. They bake up soft and fluffy, with bursts of fruit throughout and enough structure to freeze for later.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 10 Vegan Brunch Recipes

Breakfast berry chia bars

Miranda Stokkel These tasty breakfast bars are full of energy-packed ingredients

A berry chia layer sits between an oat base and crumbly topping in these breakfast bars by Liz Douglas. Banana, flaxseed, plant-based milk, frozen berries, chia seeds, walnuts or pecans, and cinnamon make them useful for meal prep.

Find the recipe here.

Raspberry smoothie bowl

Natlicious Food Summer is the perfect time to test out antioxidant-rich smoothie bowls

Raspberries, banana, pomegranate seeds, plant-based milk, chia, hemp hearts, and flax seeds blend into this smoothie bowl from Natlicious Food. Cocoa nibs, dried raspberries, hemp seeds, and fresh fruit add texture and extra toppings.

Find the recipe here.

Mango avocado toast

Mango.org Try this vibrant breakfast with creamy avo and tropical mango

Mango and avocado make this toast sweet, creamy, and bright. Crisp sourdough holds the mashed avocado, fresh mango, lime juice, chili flakes, salt, and pepper, with optional hemp seeds or a drizzle of maple syrup.

Find the recipe here.

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