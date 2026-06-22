Romy London’s vegan protein blueberry muffins combine fresh blueberries, whole wheat flour, pea protein, and silken tofu in a breakfast that is easy to prepare ahead of time. Each muffin contains around nine grams of plant protein, making them a useful option for busy mornings when you want something more substantial than toast or cereal. The blueberries add bursts of sweetness throughout, while mashed banana helps keep the texture soft.

These muffins bake up fluffy rather than dense, which can sometimes be a challenge with higher-protein baking. Silken tofu and almond milk help create a tender crumb, while maple syrup adds sweetness without overpowering the fruit. The recipe also freezes well, so it’s easy to keep a batch on hand for the week ahead.

Read more: Strawberry Cheesecake Chia Pudding

Pair one with coffee, fruit, or a smoothie for breakfast, or pack one as a mid-morning snack. Since the muffins already contain protein, fiber, and fruit, they offer a little more staying power than a standard bakery-style muffin. Fresh blueberries work beautifully here, but frozen ones can also do the job.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

Make these protein blueberry muffins

These vegan protein blueberry muffins combine blueberries, pea protein, silken tofu, and whole wheat flour in a filling breakfast. Each muffin provides plant protein and fiber, making them a practical option for meal prep and busy mornings. No ratings yet Duration 35 minutes mins Cook Time 20 minutes mins Prep Time 15 minutes mins Servings 10 muffins Ingredients 240 g whole wheat flour

60 g pea protein powder

2 tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

¼ tsp salt

2 ripe bananas mashed

120 ml maple syrup

250 ml unsweetened almond milk

70 g silken tofu

2 tbsp coconut oil melted

1 tsp vanilla extract

200 g fresh blueberries Instructions Preheat the oven to 175°C and line a muffin tin with paper liners. Place a little rice into the muffin tin, under the liners, to soak up any excess moisture and avoid soggy muffin bottoms.

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, pea protein powder, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

In a separate bowl, mash bananas and mix with maple syrup, almond milk, silken tofu, melted coconut oil, and vanilla. Whisk until smooth, or alternatively, combine all ingredients in a blender.

Pour the wet ingredients into the dry mix and stir until just combined (don’t overmix!).

Gently fold in the blueberries with a spatula.

Divide the muffin batter evenly among 10 muffin cups.

Bake for 20-25 minutes in the preheated oven or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean.

Let the muffins cool in the muffin tin for 5 minutes before transferring them to a wire rack.

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