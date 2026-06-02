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Breakfast Vegan Recipes

Strawberry Cheesecake Chia Pudding

Try this refreshing and creamy strawberry cheesecake chia pudding

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2 Minutes Read

Strawberry Cheesecake Chia Pudding with coconut milk, cashews, vanilla, digestives, and strawberry compote Layer sweet compote with creamy chia pudding and crunchy biscuits for an indulgent breakfast - Media Credit:
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This strawberry cheesecake chia pudding from Romy London turns a dessert flavor into a simple vegan breakfast. It combines strawberries, vanilla, and a creamy cashew base with chia seeds for a thicker texture that sets overnight. The result feels similar to cheesecake but without baking or long prep. Crushed biscuits on top add crunch and help bring in that familiar cheesecake flavor.

The pudding starts with blended cashews and coconut milk, which create a smooth, rich base. Chia seeds absorb the liquid as they chill, forming a spoonable texture that works well for breakfast. They also add fiber, omega-three fats, and plant-based nutrients, which makes the pudding more filling. Lemon juice keeps the flavor balanced and stops the sweetness from becoming too heavy.

Read more: Lemon Poppy Seed Chia Pudding

You can make this strawberry cheesecake chia pudding the night before and leave it in the fridge until morning. Strawberry compote adds freshness and color just before serving. It works well for busy mornings, especially when you want something quick that still feels a little different from the usual breakfast routine.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

A dessert-like breakfast chia pudding

This strawberry cheesecake chia pudding combines a creamy cashew base, chia seeds, and strawberry compote for a simple make-ahead vegan breakfast. The chia seeds add fiber and texture, while the biscuit topping gives it the flavor of cheesecake without the baking.
Strawberry Cheesecake Chia Pudding with coconut milk, cashews, vanilla, digestives, and strawberry compote
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Servings1

Ingredients

  • 40 g soaked cashews soaked in water 2-4 hours
  • 180 ml coconut milk
  • 3 tbsp chia seeds
  • 1 tbsp maple syrup
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice
  • ½ tsp vanilla extract
  • Strawberry compote make or buy
  • Crushed digestives to serve

Instructions

  • Blend soaked cashews and plant milk until smooth and creamy.
  • Stir in chia seeds, maple syrup, lemon juice and vanilla extract.
  • Cover and refrigerate overnight.
  • Top with strawberry compote and crushed digestives before serving.

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Tagged

chia pudding

high protein

recipes

strawberry

vegan recipes

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The Author

Romina Callwitz

Romina Callwitz, better known as Romy, is the food photographer, recipe developer and blogger behind Romy London, where she shares her favorite indulgent vegan recipes with a healthy twist!

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