Budget supermarket Aldi has launched its biggest ever vegan range for Veganuary 2024.

On the menu are fast food classics, such as vegan corn dogs and fried chicken. The new range also features ready meals such as mushroom bolognese and coronation chickpea curry.

To the delight of many, Aldi is also bringing back its Vegan Breakfast Pastries, with Plant Menu Croissants and Plant Menu Pain-au-Chocolat both available for £1.89.

In stores now and throughout Veganuary, Aldi’s new range is another boost for accessible and affordable vegan food.

Veganuary specials at Aldi

Aldi is well-known in the vegan community for its Plant Menu range, which it launched in 2019. It regularly adds new products for the month of January, when many people across the country adopt a plant-based diet for the month.

The Plant Menu Corn Dogs (£1.99) are new for 2024. Moreover, Aldi is launching two brand-new vegetable fritters: Vegetable Tempura Fritters with a Black Rice Vinegar Dip and Spicy Sweetcorn Fritters with a Sweet Chilli Dip (both £1.99).

As well as the new releases, Aldi is also bringing back some old favorites. Returning to the frozen aisle are two Cornetto-inspired ice cream cones: Plant Menu Strawberries & Cream and Hazelnut & Praline Vegan Ice Cream Cones (both £1.99).

Fans of salmon can try Plant Menu Smoked No Salmon Slices (£2.99).

Aldi Aldi is upping its takeaway game with Plant Menu Corn Dogs

Veganism for every budget

For years, meat companies have tried to claim that veganism is more expensive than meat. This has been debunked by numerous studies, including one in 2021 by the University of Oxford which showed that switching to a meat-free diet can help slash food costs by up to a third.

Cheap vegan proteins available in Aldi include chickpeas (£0.55 per 400g tin), lentils (£1.19 per 500g bag) and tofu (£0.99 per 200g block).

A 2021 report by Feedback found that most UK supermarkets are currently helping drive demand for animal products. They have historically done this through price promotions on meat products.

The huge range of Veganuary food launches in 2024 show how mainstream plant-based eating has become.

