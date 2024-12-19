Aldi UK has announced its biggest plant-based range yet for Veganuary 2025.

The budget supermarket chain’s latest Veganuary offerings include both new products and returning favorites. They include staples like vegan meat, fish, and cheese, as well as meal kits, main dishes, and sides, starting from £1.49 per item.

New options include the Plant Menu Kimchi Kofta, a meatloaf-style product with added kimchi, and the No Chicken Smash Burgers, which are available in Tex Mex flavor and BBQ.

Aldi will be introducing Plant Menu Tempura Frickles and relaunching its No Smoke Salmon, as well as a new liquid egg replacer which the company says can be scrambled, baked, or used in omelets, and which is fortified with vitamins D and B12.

New Plant Menu Meal Kits include BBQ No Pork, Pulled Hoisin No Duck, and Keema No Beef, the latter of which combines garlic and coriander naan bread with turmeric and cumin-marinated vegan mince. Plant Menu Tempura Vegetables will also be available.

Aldi is launching two new varieties of high-protein plant-based meat, the No Chicken & Black Pepper Sausages and Salt & Pepper No Chicken Kebabs. For sandwiches, Aldi’s Plant Menu Slices will now include Peppered No Salami, No Pepperoni, and No Chorizo flavors.

The Plant Menu Vegan Cheese Continental Selection – which includes Not’zarella Grated, Italian Style Grated, Greek Style, and Baking Bert – is returning for Veganuary 2025.

Aldi reports high sales for plant-based products

Aldi Tempura-coated pickles and vegetables are two of the products available at Aldi for Veganuary 2025

Aldi is known for its large but variable plant-based range, and the company made a similar announcement about its “biggest-ever” range for Veganuary 2024. In 2022, the supermarket reported a huge 500 percent increase in plant-based sales during Veganuary.

“Veganuary is getting bigger and bigger each year as the UK’s appetite and interest in plant-based food grows,” Julie Ashfield, Aldi managing director of buying, said in a statement at the time. “In response to that demand we’re continuing to expand our vegan offering, giving our shoppers plenty of choice and all at great value.”

For Christmas, Aldi rolled out another huge selection of new and returning plant-based products, including a separate, festive cheese board. The supermarket has also introduced a new Specially Selected vegan flank steak with an “undeniably meaty texture.”

The new Veganuary range will be available in Aldi stores from December 30, 2024.

