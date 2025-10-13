Aldi Süd Says More Than Half Of Its Food Range Is Plant-Based

Aldi Süd has announced that more than half of its food range is now plant-based.

The budget supermarket said last month that 56.4 percent of its food range is made up of plant-based items. Aldi Süd currently stocks 1,400 vegan-labeled products, and announced a new range of MyVay plant-based cheese in different flavors.

The new MyVay products include mild and spiced sliced cheese, bagged grated cheese, a natural cream cheese, and a herb cream cheese. The MyVay line already includes plant-based steak, smoked salmon, milk, falafel, and other products.

In a release, the company said “vegan diversity is a top priority at Aldi Süd,” and added that it aims to “make a conscious and more sustainable diet affordable for all.”

Aldi Süd, or Aldi South, is one half of the Aldi brand along with Aldi Nord. Aldi Süd’s operations include Aldi UK, and it has stores in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Slovenia, Hungary, and Italy. The Aldi Süd brand also operates in the US and China.

Aldi Süd’s new MyVay plant-based cheese range has an RRP of €1.19 per item.

Plant-based growth and consumer demand in Europe

Aldi Süd Aldi launched plant-based MyVay products exclusively in German stores last year

Europe’s plant-based meat market was worth USD $2.47 billion in 2024, and Research and Markets predicts it will grow to $9.54 billion by 2033.

Increasing health awareness, the need for sustainable protein, and changing consumer behavior in key plant-based markets – such as Germany, the UK, France, and the Netherlands – are all factors in the rapid and continued growth of the sector.

The EU is now investing more than $2.5 million to promote plant-based foods throughout member states as a way to improve health, cut emissions, and create a sustainable food system. The new project will see partners from Portugal, Czechia, and Denmark support farmers, provide education, and advise governments.

