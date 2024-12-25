X
Aldi Brings Back Hugely Popular Vegan Croissants

The budget retailer is bringing back some beloved plant-based products for Veganuary

A packet of Aldi vegan croissants, which are being relaunched for Veganuary Aldi's plant-based croissants are back - Media Credit: Aldi/Adobe Stock

Aldi UK has announced that its plant-based croissants are returning to stores later this month. 

The Plant Menu Vegan Croissants, which cost £1.99 for a pack of eight, will arrive on shelves on December 29. The relaunch is part of the Aldi’s “biggest-ever” plant-based range for Veganuary 2025

Aldi first launched the croissants in 2022. Despite their popularity, the budget retailer has chosen not to stock them year-round, instead introducing them for limited runs.

Aldi’s Veganuary 2025 line-up

A selection of new Veganuary 2025 launches at Aldi UK
Aldi Aldi UK is offering a wide range of plant-based products for Veganuary 2025

Aldi is among several supermarkets increasing their plant-based offerings for January, a time when many people participate in the plant-based challenge, Veganuary

As well as the croissants, Aldi is relaunching its Plant Menu Vegan Cheese Continental Selection, which features dairy-free takes on mozzarella, feta, and more. Its vegan salmon is also returning to stores. 

New vegan additions for 2025 include No Chicken Smash Burgers, Tempura Frickles (fried pickles), and Kimchi Kofta, a plant-based meatloaf product with added kimchi.

“Those looking to add to their vegan repertoire this Veganuary needn’t look further than the aisles of Aldi,” the supermarket said in a statement. “Aldi’s range of new and returning Plant Menu products has shoppers covered for breakfast, lunch and dinner. And with prices starting from just £1.49, there is a lot to like at Aldi this Veganuary.”

Polly Foreman

Polly Foreman is the editor of Plant Based News. She has worked as a journalist since 2016, and has written for publications including Heat, Grazia, Closer, Heart Radio, and The Debrief. She studied International Relations with Political Science at the University of Birmingham, before going on to do an MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London. She went vegan in 2014, and has written on a wide range of topics relating to animal rights, veganism, and the environment.

