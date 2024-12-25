Aldi Brings Back Hugely Popular Vegan Croissants

Aldi UK has announced that its plant-based croissants are returning to stores later this month.

The Plant Menu Vegan Croissants, which cost £1.99 for a pack of eight, will arrive on shelves on December 29. The relaunch is part of the Aldi’s “biggest-ever” plant-based range for Veganuary 2025.

Aldi first launched the croissants in 2022. Despite their popularity, the budget retailer has chosen not to stock them year-round, instead introducing them for limited runs.

Aldi’s Veganuary 2025 line-up

Aldi UK is offering a wide range of plant-based products for Veganuary 2025

Aldi is among several supermarkets increasing their plant-based offerings for January, a time when many people participate in the plant-based challenge, Veganuary.

As well as the croissants, Aldi is relaunching its Plant Menu Vegan Cheese Continental Selection, which features dairy-free takes on mozzarella, feta, and more. Its vegan salmon is also returning to stores.

New vegan additions for 2025 include No Chicken Smash Burgers, Tempura Frickles (fried pickles), and Kimchi Kofta, a plant-based meatloaf product with added kimchi.

“Those looking to add to their vegan repertoire this Veganuary needn’t look further than the aisles of Aldi,” the supermarket said in a statement. “Aldi’s range of new and returning Plant Menu products has shoppers covered for breakfast, lunch and dinner. And with prices starting from just £1.49, there is a lot to like at Aldi this Veganuary.”

