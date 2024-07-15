X
Other News

5 Chickpea Sandwich Fillings To Transform Your Lunchtime

From "tuna" salad to houmous, try these chickpea sandwich fillings for your next vegan lunch

By

4 Minutes Read

A vegan sandwich made with a chickpea sandwich filling Chickpeas can be used to make a wide variety of tasty vegan sandwich fillings - Media Credit: Kiki Nelson

Chickpeas are a popular legume eaten all over the world, used in curries, salads, stews, falafels, and many more dishes. It may come as a surprise to some that chickpeas also make excellent sandwich fillings. Here are five innovative chickpea sandwich fillings to try.

Read more: 20 Easy Tofu Recipes To Up Your Daily Protein

Using chickpeas in a sandwich may sound strange at first. Sandwiches are traditionally associated with meats and cheeses, and plant ingredients hardly ever get to be the star ingredient in most conventional recipes. With the rising popularity of vegan sandwiches, however, has come an influx of incredible recipes showcasing the versatility of chickpeas as a protein-packed and tasty filling.

Chickpeas, also known as garbanzo beans, are believed to have originated in the Middle East, with evidence of their cultivation dating back over 7,000 years. They are highly nutritious, offering a rich source of protein, dietary fiber, vitamins, and minerals such as iron, phosphate, calcium, magnesium, manganese, zinc, and vitamin K. They’re a great addition to plant-based diets, and also tend to be cheap and easy to find in supermarkets.

Read more: 5 Quinoa Recipes (And The Health Benefits Of The Food)

Vegan chickpea sandwich fillings

Chickpeas are popular in vegan sandwiches because their high protein content makes them an excellent meat substitute. They are also hugely versatile, and work well with a variety of different flavors.

From “tuna” salad to mushroom houmous, here are five chickpea sandwich fillings to try.

Oil-free chickpea tuna

A bowl of vegan chickpea tuna filling
Amber Asakura This chickpea “tuna” sandwich filling recipe is oil-free

If you’ve recently dropped fish from your diet and are craving tuna sandwiches, this Clean Food Dirty Girl chickpea sandwich filling is a great one to try. Simple ingredients like onion, celery, and lemon juice are used alongside the chickpeas, and they’re blended together in a food processor. This oil-free recipe has all the makings of a classic, and we bet you’ll come back to it again and again.

Find the recipe here.

Smashed chickpea sandwich

vegan chickpea sandwich plant-based pita sandwich with tomato and onion
FitGreenMind Try this chickpea sandwich made with a tasty chickpea mash and plant-based ingredients on a soft pita

This smashed chickpea sandwich is unbelievably flavorful, with the likes of tahini, sundried tomatoes, basil, and vegan feta bringing it together. It comes from FitGreenMind, and is ready in just 15 minutes. If you’ve never mashed chickpeas before, doing so gives them a satisfyingly smooth texture with an added bit of crunch.

Find the recipe here.

Apple chickpea salad

a vegan apple and chickpea salad sandwich with brown bread, lettuce, and sprouts
Kiki Nelson Give this apple and chickpea salad sandwich a go for lunch

Adding apple into a savory sandwich may seem odd, but the sweetness pairs perfectly with the salty flavors of this Kiki Nelson sandwich filling. It features in her book Plantifully Simple, and uses coconut yogurt to give it a creamy consistency. Serve this filling alongside sprouts and lettuce for a wholesome vegan sandwhich you’ll be craving for days after.

Find the recipe here.

Chickpea tuna mayo

Vegan chickpea tuna mayo filling in a wholegrain sandwich
Tuna mayo but hold the fish!

Tuna mayo is one of the most popular sandwich fillings around, and vegans no longer need to miss out. This Cupful of Kale recipe uses capers to give this filling a salty taste, alongside ingredients like wholegrain mustard, red onion, and celery.

Find the recipe here.

Creamy mushroom houmous

A plate of mushroom chickpea houmous
Healthy Holistic View Houmous is an absolute classic when it comes to vegan sandwiches

And finally, what would a chickpea sandwich filling round-up be without houmous? Probably the most famous chickpea recipe around, houmous is a go-to when it comes to vegan sandwiches. This Healthy Holistic View recipe shows you how to make mushroom houmous, which adds a new creamy twist to the classic. Serve it alongside roasted vegetables, vegan meat, or just on its own.

Read more: You Can Make This Oil-Free Vegan Mayo At Home Using Cashews

Tagged

chickpea salad

high protein

kid friendly

lunch

recipes

sandwich

sandwiches

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly Foreman is the editor of Plant Based News. She has worked as a journalist since 2016, and has written for publications including Heat, Grazia, Closer, Heart Radio, and The Debrief. She studied International Relations with Political Science at the University of Birmingham, before going on to do an MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London. She went vegan in 2014, and has written on a wide range of topics relating to animal rights, veganism, and the environment.

More by Polly Foreman

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, PO Box 71173, London, SE20 9DQ, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active