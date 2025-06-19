Vegans ‘More In Line’ With Nutritional Recommendations, Says Study

A new study found that people following vegan diets are “more in line” with micronutrient and macronutrient recommendations than omnivores.

The study found that reliance on ultra-processed foods (UPFs) between the two groups was “nearly identical,” but highlighted a few additional key differences between the two groups.

While vegans consumed more high-quality carbohydrates, more fiber, and less saturated fat, they also consumed slightly less protein. The vegan participants also took in “substantially” more vitamin C, folate, and iron, while the omnivores consumed more iodine and calcium.

The study added that both omnivores and vegans could do more to improve their micronutrient intake, and called for dedicated plant-based guidelines for optimal nutrition.

In addition to varying nutritional intake, the research highlighted that total greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) generated by omnivores (5.3kg CO2 equivalent per day) were more than twice that of vegan participants (2.6kg), and “mostly driven by meat and dairy consumption.”

Plant-based health and nutrition

Adobe Stock Healthy vegan diets are increasingly associated with nutrient-dense foods and certain positive health outcomes

The new study was published in Nature in May, and the research was led by Ragnhildur Gudmannsdottir of the University of Iceland’s Faculty of Food Science and Nutrition. Gudmannsdottir and her team used data from the 2019 to 2021 Icelandic National Dietary Survey as well as a comparable survey by the Icelandic Vegan Association, dated 2022 to 2023.

In total, the study compared 651 omnivores and 68 vegans, and researchers recorded habitual dietary intake, including supplements, as well as markers of participants’ overall lifestyle and health. Nutrient intake and other details were estimated using a food calculator.

Another recent study, also published in May, found that there was no discernible difference in muscle growth between people who consumed vegan protein and people who consumed animal protein. In March, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics updated its official policy on meat-free diets, stating that they are “nutritionally adequate” with potential health benefits.

Since the start of the year, plant-based foods have been linked with reduced biological age, longevity, and reduced risk of certain health conditions, while meat and dairy have been linked with pollution, the climate crisis, and an increased risk of diseases like cancer.

