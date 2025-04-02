X
Revo Foods Just Introduced The ‘First-Ever’ Vegan Black Cod Alternative

Revo Foods uses mycroprotein and 3D extrusion technology for its new vegan black cod fillets

Photo shows two fillets of the latest Revo Foods product, vegan black cod, in a dish with a tomato-based sauce and green garnish Gourmet seafood black cod is the latest vegan alternative from Revo Foods - Media Credit: Revo Foods

Revo Foods has introduced a vegan alternative to black cod called “EL BLANCO.”

The plant-based food tech startup created its latest fish fillet by combining mycoprotein, microalgae oils, and 3D extrusion technology for an authentic appearance and texture. The fish is also high in Omega-3 fatty acids, which gives it the buttery flavor of black cod.

Black cod, or sablefish, is a gourmet seafood and a dwindling species that the WWF has said shows “clear signs” of overfishing. In contrast, Revo Foods’ star ingredient – mycoprotein, a fermented fungi protein – is sustainable and efficient, with no need for fishing or aquaculture. In fact, according to the company, mycoprotein can double its biomass every five hours.

Revo Foods makes EL BLANCO at “The Taste Factory,” where the company’s 3D extrusion technology can create several tons of the vegan fish fillets every month. EL BLANCO features a flaky grain, much like traditional black cod, as well as a complete amino acid profile. The fillet is rich in fiber, and its nutrients are highly bioavailable, making for easy absorption.

‘Sustainability and culinary pleasure must go hand in hand’

Photo shows two fillets of the latest Revo Foods product, vegan black cod, in a frying pan
Revo Foods The new Revo Foods black cod fillets are nutritious and authentically flaky

Revo Foods first announced The Taste Factory in October, along with a new plant-based salmon product named The Filet. The salmon fillet also featured delicate, flaked layers and received a Nutri-Score of “A” for its protein, omega-3, fiber, and vitamin content.

“We believe that for real change, sustainability and culinary pleasure must go hand in hand,” Revo Foods head of food tech Niccolo Galizzi told Food Manufacture at the time. “We are already working on the next innovations with mycoprotein, which is a lot of fun using 3D Structuring technology since it offers many possibilities to design the product exactly to the liking of consumers.”

The vegan black cod is the first of several new Revo Foods products to be made with 3D technology. EL BLANCO is available in Austrian and German supermarkets from April 25.

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

