Revo Foods Just Introduced The ‘First-Ever’ Vegan Black Cod Alternative

Revo Foods has introduced a vegan alternative to black cod called “EL BLANCO.”

The plant-based food tech startup created its latest fish fillet by combining mycoprotein, microalgae oils, and 3D extrusion technology for an authentic appearance and texture. The fish is also high in Omega-3 fatty acids, which gives it the buttery flavor of black cod.

Black cod, or sablefish, is a gourmet seafood and a dwindling species that the WWF has said shows “clear signs” of overfishing. In contrast, Revo Foods’ star ingredient – mycoprotein, a fermented fungi protein – is sustainable and efficient, with no need for fishing or aquaculture. In fact, according to the company, mycoprotein can double its biomass every five hours.

Revo Foods makes EL BLANCO at “The Taste Factory,” where the company’s 3D extrusion technology can create several tons of the vegan fish fillets every month. EL BLANCO features a flaky grain, much like traditional black cod, as well as a complete amino acid profile. The fillet is rich in fiber, and its nutrients are highly bioavailable, making for easy absorption.

‘Sustainability and culinary pleasure must go hand in hand’

Revo Foods The new Revo Foods black cod fillets are nutritious and authentically flaky

Revo Foods first announced The Taste Factory in October, along with a new plant-based salmon product named The Filet. The salmon fillet also featured delicate, flaked layers and received a Nutri-Score of “A” for its protein, omega-3, fiber, and vitamin content.

“We believe that for real change, sustainability and culinary pleasure must go hand in hand,” Revo Foods head of food tech Niccolo Galizzi told Food Manufacture at the time. “We are already working on the next innovations with mycoprotein, which is a lot of fun using 3D Structuring technology since it offers many possibilities to design the product exactly to the liking of consumers.”

The vegan black cod is the first of several new Revo Foods products to be made with 3D technology. EL BLANCO is available in Austrian and German supermarkets from April 25.

