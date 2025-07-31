The Best Vegan Protein Powders In 2025

It’s never been easier to find tasty plant-based supplements to top up your diet with essential micro and macronutrients. Here are the very best vegan protein powders of 2025.

Where do you get your protein from?

Adobe Stock Well-balanced plant-based diets contain plenty of vegan protein

Even in 2025, vegan protein remains a hotly debated topic. Evidence shows vegan protein is just as good for building muscle and staying fit as other varieties, but many people still believe that animal protein is the best way to meet their macronutrient needs day-to-day.

In the USA, a recommended daily allowance (RDA) of 0.8g of protein per kilogram of body weight is considered ideal for adults. For athletes and those with extremely active lifestyles, intake may need to be significantly higher. People who exercise regularly are sometimes recommended to have from 1.4g to 2g per kilo of body weight. This means that an 85kg weightlifter might need up to 170g of protein per day.

Even then, it’s possible to get that daily protein requirement from whole foods like beans, nuts, seeds, and vegetables, along with nutrient-dense alternative proteins like tofu, tempeh, seitan, and vegan meats, which are often healthier than animal products.

However, if you are aiming for upwards of 100g of protein per day, supplementing your everyday diet with a powder is an easy and effective way to boost intake. According to Healthline, protein “shakes” may promote muscle growth, performance, and recovery when combined with exercise. Additional protein can also aid healing and recovery after injuries.

The 11 best vegan protein powders in 2025

While many go-to protein powders are based on animal-derived ingredients – such as whey or egg whites – there are more vegan options on the market to choose from than ever before. Common varieties are soy, pea, hemp, and rice, each with its own unique benefits, while some brands combine protein sources to optimize flavor and nutrient-density.

Here are some of the best vegan protein powders on the market today.

Please note: while some of these brands are entirely plant-based, others stock products containing animal ingredients. Always check the label and ensure you are buying the right product before purchasing.

Protein Works

Protein Works Vegan Wondershake is a hugely popular product from Protein Works

Cheshire-based company Protein Works offers a selection of different vegan protein options, including the Vegan Wondershake, Vegan Protein, Vegan Protein Extreme, and Clear Vegan Protein, in addition to a Vegan Diet Replacement that contains 25g of protein per 60g scoop.

Each one is slightly different. The standard Vegan Protein is the most frequently reviewed, while the Vegan Wondershake has the smoothest flavor and texture profile. They all vary in price, ranging from £8.99 for the former and £23.99 for the latter. Each vegan protein option comes in different sizes and flavors, though availability may vary.

For the Vegan Wondershake, which took silver in 2024’s Health & Wellbeing Awards, Protein Works combines four different protein sources (soy, pea, pumpkin, and brown rice) for 20g of protein and 99 calories per scoop. When buying the maximum number of servings as a one-off purchase, the Vegan Wondershake costs around 72p per shake. It’s currently available in the flavors Banana Smooth, Blueberry Cheesecake Riot, and Cookies & Cream.

Bulk

Bulk Vegan All In One protein powder also contains carbohydrates, creatine, and BCAAs

Bulk also offers a selection of vegan-friendly products, including a standard Vegan Protein Powder, Clear Vegan Protein Powder, pea protein isolate, soy protein isolate, brown rice protein, and the Bulk Vegan All In One powder, which contains 29g of protein per serving.

According to Bulk, its Vegan All In One powder also contains creatine and BCAAs, thought to aid muscle mass and recovery. It currently comes in a 2.5kg bag with an RRP of £53.23, and is available in Chocolate Peanut and Dark Chocolate Berry flavors.

Huel

Huel Huel makes meal replacers, and its “Black Edition” combines vegan protein powder with other essential vitamins and minerals

All Huel products are vegan, and the Hertfordshire-based company makes a huge range of liquid meal replacers, powders, supplements, drinks, and snacks, as well as blended greens. Huel’s “Black Edition” is a vegan powder that combines pea protein, flax, brown rice protein, and coconut, for a notable 40g of protein per serving, along with 26 vitamins and minerals.

Huel’s meal replacer is one of the more expensive options for protein powders at £33.90 for a 17-serving bag, but Black Edition is explicitly marketed as a meal replacer rather than simply a protein supplement. It also comes in a wide range of flavors, including Chocolate, Banana, Vanilla, Strawberries & Cream, Coffee Caramel, Cinnamon Swirl, and many more.

Form Nutrition

Form “Pureblend Protein” mixes pea, brown rice, and pumpkin isolates with no additives or preservatives

Form Nutrition’s Pureblend Protein is a more straightforward protein mix containing pea, brown rice, and pumpkin with no added flavorings, sweeteners, or preservatives. (Though the brand does also produce a “Performance” version complete with a digestive enzyme blend, BCAAs, curcumin, and BioPerine to aid absorption and muscle recovery.)

Pureblend Protein comes in a plastic-free, compostable package and does not include one of the ubiquitous plastic scoops you get with many powdered supplements. The company recommends its product for baking as well as shakes and smoothies, and Pureblend has a one-time purchase price of £26 for a 520g bag containing 26 individual servings.



Nuzest

Nuzest Nuzest’s Clean Lean Protein includes pea protein isolate and is sweetened with stevia

Clean Lean Protein by Nuzest includes just pea protein isolate, vanilla flavor, and sweetener, for 20g of protein per 79g serving. According to the brand, its protein powder comes from European golden peas and is isolated using a chemical-free water-based process. It’s also free from gums and fillers, and is sweetened slightly with stevia leaf extract.

Currently available flavors include vanilla, chocolate, peanut butter, strawberry, and “just natural,” and Clean Lean Protein has an RRP of £59 per kilogram (£1.47 per serving).

Pulsin

Pulsin For an even more minimal option, Pulsin’s pea protein is 80 percent protein for a “natural & unflavored,” nutrient-dense experience

Pulsin’s pea protein is 80 percent protein isolate, meaning that a 40g serving contains 32g of protein. Perhaps because of its short ingredients list, the brand describes its “natural & unflavored” pea protein as uniquely versatile, making it ideal for both sweet and savory dishes. You can purchase it in 250g and 1kg portions, and the latter has an RRP of £29.99.

InnerMost

Innermost The Fit Protein by Innermost also contains ingredients to support hydration and fatigue reduction

InnerMost’s “The Fit Protein” is “formulated to rehydrate and restore energy, and support muscle growth and repair,” according to the brand. It combines a vegan protein blend (pea and brown rice) with powdered coconut water, maca, magnesium, pink Himalayan sea salt, and rhodiola root, which InnerMost says has been linked to fatigue reduction and other positive health outcomes. It costs £29.95 for a one-off 520g purchase, and is available in Smooth Chocolate, Creamy Vanilla, and Summer Strawberry flavors.

PhD Smart Protein

PhD Plant-based protein from PhD is available from many major retailers, including supermarkets and whole food stores

PhD Smart Protein is one of the most widely available protein ranges in the UK, and is available in major supermarkets like Sainsbury’s and Tesco, as well as online from Ocado, sports retailers, and whole food platforms. The company first debuted a plant-based protein powder mix at Holland & Barrett in 2016, and its Smart Plant Protein blends pea and soya isolates with flavorings and sweeteners for a tasty and low-sugar supplement.

PhD’s Smart Plant Protein RRPs at £15.99 per 500g bag, and is also available in flavors like chocolate, salted caramel, and Chocolate Cookie. Each serving contains 20g of protein.

Maxinutrition

MaxiNutrition MaxVegan by Maxinutrition combines pea protein with almond to give the protein powder approximately 22g of protein per serving

Maxinutrition (formerly known as Maximuscle) combines pea with almond for 22g of protein per 30g serving in its “MaxVegan” powder. According to the brand, MaxVegan supports healthy muscle growth and recovery with no added sugar or artificial additives. It comes in a single flavor, vanilla, and RRPs at £16.99 per 420g carton, approximately £1.21 per serving.

Orgain

Orgain In addition to 21g of protein, Orgain’s unique blend contains prebiotic fiber and is available in a wide array of flavors

Orgain produces an organic plant-based protein powder by blending pea, rice, chia seeds, and peanut flour with a vegan creamer base. It contains 21g of protein per serving, and is available in a wide range of flavors including Birthday Cake, Peanut Butter, Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Cookies ‘n’ Cream, Creamy Chocolate Fudge, Fruity Cereal, Horchata, Iced Coffee, Strawberries & Cream, and Vanilla Bean, though Orgain’s plant-based protein powder is also available in “Natural Unsweetened” flavor for baking.

Orgain plant protein has an RRP of $37.99 per 2.03lb carton (nearly 1kg).

MyVegan

MyVegan MyVegan’s wide range of plant-based supplements and wellness products includes several protein powders, such as the “Impact” blend

Plant-based wellness and nutrition brand MyVegan stocks a huge range of products, including several different protein isolates and blends. MyVegan “Impact” combines pea and fava bean isolates for approximately 24g of protein per 30g serving. It’s low calorie and low sugar, and is available in over 10 different flavors, including staples like chocolate, strawberry, and vanilla, as well as unique options like Turmeric Latte and Cereal Milk. Impact has an RRP of £17.99 per 1kg carton, which contains just over 30 servings.

