Lidl Introduces High-Protein Vegan Pudding Pots In Three Flavors

Lidl has launched a range of high-protein vegan pudding pots at UK stores.

The budget supermarket’s latest vegan product is a Vemondo High Protein Pudding, available in Caramel, Chocolate, and Hazelnut flavors. Each 200g pot contains 20g of protein, approximately one-third of the RDA of protein for adults per UK guidelines.

The pudding pots have an RRP of £1.29 per item, and are available from Lidl stores now.

Lidl, vegan desserts, and customer demand

Lidl There is huge demand for dairy-free options in the UK

Lidl stores regularly stock Vemondo ice cream products, cheesecake-style single-serve desserts, and more, in addition to the new protein pots. In October, the supermarket announced plans to triple its plant-based range following a 12 percent increase in plant-based and vegetarian food from 2023. In January, Lidl became the first major retailer to use The Vegetarian Society’s “Gold Standard” Plant-Based Trademark on Vemondo items.

“We’re making high-quality plant-based foods accessible to everyone, ensuring that more customers can afford to make healthy and sustainable choices,” said Richard Bourns, Chief Commercial Officer at Lidl GB, in a statement at the time. “Our commitment to sustainable proteins will contribute to significantly reducing our scope 3 CO2 emissions and support a more balanced and sustainable food system for the future.”

