Lidl Introduces High-Protein Vegan Pudding Pots In Three Flavors

Lidl has added a new, protein-packed product to its Vemondo range

Two high-protein chocolate pudding pots from Lidl UK The chocolate pots are available to buy now - Media Credit: Lidl

Lidl has launched a range of high-protein vegan pudding pots at UK stores.

The budget supermarket’s latest vegan product is a Vemondo High Protein Pudding, available in Caramel, Chocolate, and Hazelnut flavors. Each 200g pot contains 20g of protein, approximately one-third of the RDA of protein for adults per UK guidelines.

The pudding pots have an RRP of £1.29 per item, and are available from Lidl stores now.

Lidl, vegan desserts, and customer demand

A high-protein yogurt pot from Lidl
Lidl There is huge demand for dairy-free options in the UK

Lidl stores regularly stock Vemondo ice cream products, cheesecake-style single-serve desserts, and more, in addition to the new protein pots. In October, the supermarket announced plans to triple its plant-based range following a 12 percent increase in plant-based and vegetarian food from 2023. In January, Lidl became the first major retailer to use The Vegetarian Society’s “Gold Standard” Plant-Based Trademark on Vemondo items.

“We’re making high-quality plant-based foods accessible to everyone, ensuring that more customers can afford to make healthy and sustainable choices,” said Richard Bourns, Chief Commercial Officer at Lidl GB, in a statement at the time. “Our commitment to sustainable proteins will contribute to significantly reducing our scope 3 CO2 emissions and support a more balanced and sustainable food system for the future.”

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

