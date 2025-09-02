New Analysis Finds Carcinogenic Nitrates Still In Supermarket Ham

Analysis commissioned by the nonprofit organization Coalition Against Nitrates finds ham sold in UK supermarkets still contains carcinogenic preservatives.

The report comes nearly 10 years after the World Health Organization (WHO) designated processed meat and nitrates as Group 1 carcinogens – alongside tobacco and asbestos – reflecting strong evidence that they increase cancer risk.

Food Science Fusion conducted the research in association with Rejuvetech. They analyzed 21 processed meat products from major supermarkets like Tesco, Morrisons, and M&S, and found nitrates in every sample. Wiltshire ham from Tesco contained the highest concentration of nitrates, with nearly 15 times the amount of nitrates as Aldi’s cooked ham.

“This new analysis confirms that nitrites remain unnecessarily high in certain UK meat products,” said Chris Elliott OBE, a professor of food science and microbiology. “Given the mounting scientific evidence of their cancer risk, we must prioritize safer alternatives and take urgent action to remove these dangerous chemicals from our diets.”

‘We follow all UK and EU requirements’

However, all of the products analyzed in the report still fell within the regulatory limit for nitrates. Even Tesco’s Wiltshire Ham, which contained 32.84mg per kg, was well below the UK and EU legal limit of 100mg per kg.

A Tesco spokesperson told Plant Based News (PBN): “We follow all UK and EU requirements, alongside guidance from the UK Food Standards Agency, to ensure we get the right balance of improving the shelf life and safety of our products with limited use of additives. The nitrites levels in all of our products, including our traditionally cured Finest Wiltshire ham, fall significantly below the legal limits in the UK and EU. We work closely with our suppliers to make sure that all additives including nitrites are only used when necessary and we are committed to clear labelling for all our products so customers can check product ingredients lists to see which products contain additives such as nitrites. Nitrates and nitrites are an important part of the curing process for some meats and they are used to prevent the growth of harmful bacteria that cause serious food poisoning.”

Carcinogenic ham, processed foods, and plant-based meat

Adobe Stock Regular processed meat consumption can increase the risk of cancer, dementia, and heart disease

People remain concerned about processed foods and potential health issues, despite some consumer confusion over which ingredients actually cause elevated risk. In addition to an increased likelihood of cancer, several studies link regular consumption of processed meat to elevated dementia, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease risk.

A growing body of research suggests that there is no safe level of consumption for processed pork products. For example, consuming the equivalent of one hot dog per day leads to an 11 percent greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes and a seven percent greater risk of colorectal cancer.

“The World Health Organisation has clearly identified a link between nitrites in processed meats and an increased risk of colorectal cancer,” said Ruth Dolby, a food scientist and the lead author of the new analysis. “That’s why it’s crucial consumers are aware of how nitrite levels vary across different types of bacon and ham.”

In contrast, studies generally do not link processed plant-based options with adverse health conditions, with meat alternatives proving better for human and planetary health.

