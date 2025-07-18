Over One Third Of Americans Misinformed On Ultra-Processed Foods, Says Survey

New research suggests that over one-third of Americans are unable to distinguish between healthy and unhealthy processed foods.

Non-profit research and advocacy organization The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM) surveyed 2,174 US adults in December last year. PCRM’s online poll asked people to identify processed foods and state whether they believed they were healthy.

Thirty-nine percent of respondents incorrectly said that all processed foods are unhealthy. In contrast, 40 percent said that they believed not all processed foods are unhealthy, while 21 percent said that they did not know or were unsure about food processing and health.

Fifty-one percent of respondents incorrectly cited sugar as a leading cause of type 2 diabetes risk. Nineteen percent cited desserts and seven percent cited all carbohydrates, also incorrectly. The research described all the received responses as “highly subjective.”

No single processed food was identified by a respondent majority as unhealthy, but 28 percent of those surveyed cited meat products such as hot dogs and hamburgers. Fourteen percent cited canned, packaged, and frozen foods, while 13 percent cited foods with artificial additives.

“Foods considered ‘ultra-processed’ can reduce diabetes risk or increase it, depending on which ones they are,” said Dr Neal Barnard, MD, lead author and founding president of PCRM. “Studies show it’s processed meat consumption that is associated with diabetes and cardiovascular disease, not plant-based ultra-processed foods, such as breakfast cereals, which are actually associated with reduced risk of these conditions.”

PCRM published the survey’s results in JAMA Network Open earlier this month.

Some processed foods ‘are actually what Americans need’

Adobe Stock Pickling, brining, canning, and other preservation methods are all technically food processing

A separate study published in June found that even low-level consumption of processed meats can lead to negative health outcomes. The research found that eating the equivalent of one hot dog per day led to an 11 percent greater risk of type 2 diabetes and a seven percent greater risk of colorectal cancer. It also called for greater public awareness.

Another recent study found that existing processed food labelling and classification strategies do not reflect the nutrient-density, potential health benefits, and overall variability of plant-based proteins, in particular. Meanwhile, Food Navigator reported in June that some plant-based proteins contain fewer artificial ingredients and additives than typical pre-packaged white bread.

“The vague term ‘processed foods’ should be replaced by more specific terms describing foods’ known health effects,” explained Barnard. “Some plant-based foods that are considered processed, such as cereal and canned vegetables and fruit, are actually what Americans need to fight chronic lifestyle diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular disease.”

