X
Health Lifestyle Politics

RFK Jr Implied Bacon Isn’t Processed – Is He Right?

RFK Jr recently appeared on Paul Saladino's podcast

By

3 Minutes Read

Photo shows RFK Jr speaking into a microphone in front of a US flag RFK Jr has said that he avoids processed foods and that he sometimes eats bacon for breakfast - Media Credit: Pacific Press Media Production Corp. / Alamy Stock Photo

RFK Jr recently said that he does not eat processed foods, but that he does eat bacon – seemingly implying, incorrectly, that cured meats are not processed.

US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Junior, who is commonly known as RFK Jr, recently said that he stays healthy by avoiding processed foods and “anything” with more than three ingredients. However, he added that he sometimes eats bacon and eggs for breakfast as a protein source he “enjoys.”

Bacon is a processed red meat classified as a Group 1 carcinogen by the World Health Organization (WHO), meaning that it’s known to cause cancer, particularly colorectal cancer. While we do not know what bacon RKF Jr eats, a typical bacon product in the US, such as Oscar Mayer Original Naturally Hardwood Smoked Bacon, contains up to seven ingredients, including sodium phosphates, sodium ascorbate, and sodium nitrite.

In addition to bacon for breakfast and “a lot of protein” for dinner, RFK Jr said that he snacks on plant-based foods like peanuts, pistachios, and dried mango in between. He also practices intermittent fasting, and tries not to eat anything between around midday and 7pm, but still eats “a lot of food” in between.

Read more: Why RFK Jr’s Position On Ultra-Processed Foods Is Problematic

RFK Jr, chronic illness, and the “MAHA” Report

Photo shows a pan of streaky bacon cooking in fat and oil
Adobe Stock Regular bacon consumption is linked with an increased risk of cognitive decline, dementia, and cancer

RFK Jr made the comments in an episode of Paul Saladino’s podcast, filmed at the White House in May. Both RFK Jr and Saladino, who is popularly known as the “Carnivore MD,” have also separately advocated for “raw” or unpasteurised milk consumption as a way to promote health.

In a since-deleted X post from 2024, Saladino suggested feeding “raw dairy” to infants, and the podcast ended with both men drinking raw milk with honey.

In addition to RFK Jr’s daily routine, he and Saladino talked about spirituality, the outdoors, and his flagship “MAHA Report” on chronic illness, published in May. The report has been criticized for containing citations to seven nonexistent studies and misrepresenting several others, undermining the scientific credibility of the department under RFK Jr’s leadership.

Speaking to Saladino on the podcast, RFK Jr incorrectly described autism as a “neurological injury.” Alongside autism, he listed conditions such as ADHD and narcolepsy as “injuries that were unknown when I was a kid,” and added, “a lot of it is linked to the food and medications.” In fact, the so-called rise in ASD and ADHD is linked to more effective diagnostics and greater awareness.

Earlier this month, nearly 500 scientists and staff at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the top funder of academic research in the US, published a statement calling out NIH officials for politicizing the department and the scientific field in general. A second statement backing the first has since been signed by at least 19 Nobel Prize Winners and two former NIH leaders.

Read more: What Is The Sugar Diet? The Truth Behind The Trend

Tagged

food

health

misinformation

news

RFK Jr

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

More by Liam Pritchett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active