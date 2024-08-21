Just Two Slices Of Ham A Day Raises Type 2 Diabetes Risk, Major Study Finds

Eating just two slices of ham a day could raise your risk of type 2 diabetes by 15 percent, a major new study has indicated.

Read more: Stanford Professor: ‘Doctors Don’t Get Any Nutrition Education’

The University of Cambridge research, which was published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology journal, is the largest study of this subject to date. It looked at almost two million people worldwide to examine the link between red meat consumption and the disease. It also found that eating unprocessed red meat raises diabetes risk.

“Our research provides the most comprehensive evidence to date of an association between eating processed meat and unprocessed red meat and a higher future risk of type 2 diabetes,” said Prof Nita Forouhi, a lead author on the study. “It supports recommendations to limit the consumption of processed meat and unprocessed red meat to reduce type 2 diabetes cases in the population.”

Read more: Upcoming Report Explores Digital Nutrition Misinformation And How To Combat It

Study findings

Adobe Stock Removing ham from your diet could significantly lower your risk of developing type 2 diabetes

Researchers conducted a meta-analysis of data involving 1.97 million adults from 20 countries. Areas covered included Europe, America, and southeast Asia.

Those who ate 50g of processed red meat each day, which is the equivalent of two slices of ham, had a 15 percent increased chance of type 2 diabetes in the next 10 years. Those who consumed 100g of unprocessed red meat, such as a small steak, had a 10 percent increased risk.

Type 2 diabetes affects 500 million people worldwide. According to the study, it’s estimated that 1 billion people will have the condition by 2050. Type 2 diabetes is a long-term condition that occurs when the body doesn’t produce enough insulin, leading to raised blood sugar levels. Being overweight and inactive is linked with the disease, and there is mounting evidence that diet plays a key role in its development.

This latest study builds on previous research that links animal products with the condition. A study published in October 2023 found that two servings of red meat a week could significantly raise type 2 diabetes risk. Previous research has also found that plant-based diets significantly decrease the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. According to a 2017 review, diets rich in foods like legumes, wholegrains, fruits, vegetables, and seeds are “effective tools for type 2 diabetes prevention and management.”

Read more: Leading UK Nutritionist Busts Myths Around Vegan Pregnancies