X
Health & Fitness Lifestyle

Processed Red Meat May Increase Dementia Risk, Says Study

Processed red meat consumption is linked with a number of health conditions

By

2 Minutes Read

Photo shows a factory worker in a white coat and black rubber gloves placing many hotdogs into containers on a metal conveyor belt The new study is one of the first to link processed meat with cognitive decline and dementia risk - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

New observational research finds that long-term intake of processed red meat can increase the risk of dementia and overall cognitive decline as people get older.

According to its authors, the elevated levels of saturated fat, sodium, nitrates, and other chemical preservatives in foods like hot dogs, bacon, and salami are likely to blame.

The authors analyzed data on over 133,000 people in the US over more than 40 years. They found that people who ate a quarter serving of processed red meat per day had a 13 percent higher risk of dementia and a 14 percent higher risk of subjective cognitive decline (SCD).

“Long-Term Intake of Red Meat in Relation to Dementia Risk and Cognitive Function in US Adults” was published in the scientific journal Neurology earlier this month. This new research is one of the first to suggest that processed meat negatively impacts cognition.

However, a large body of research already links processed and red meat consumption with heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and some cancers. The World Health Organization classifies processed red meat as a Class 1 carcinogen – known to cause cancer – alongside tobacco and asbestos.

Read more: Plant-Rich Diets Boost Gut Health, Study Finds

Swapping processed meat for plants lowers risk

Photo shows a white plate with a raw steak on one side and raw vegetables on the other
Adobe Stock Swapping processed red meat for plant-based proteins lowers dementia risk

The new research notably found that swapping a single daily serving of processed red meat for whole, plant-based proteins like legumes resulted in a 19 percent reduction in dementia risk. Swapping processed meat for plants also resulted in 1.37 fewer years of cognitive decline and a 21 percent reduction in the risk of SCD.

Daniel Wang, lead author and assistant professor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health’s Department of Nutrition, told the Washington Post: “You decrease your intake of harmful ingredients while also increasing your intake of all these beneficial nutrients.”

Other studies have also linked increased plant food consumption with better cognition. According to Harvard Health Publishing, nutritious plant-based foods like leafy green vegetables, berries, and walnuts, are all linked to better brain and heart health.

Read more: Number Of Meat-Free Care Home Residents Could Double By 2031, Says Research

Tagged

dementia

health and fitness

news

nutrition

processed meat

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

More by Liam Pritchett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active