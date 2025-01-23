Processed Red Meat May Increase Dementia Risk, Says Study

New observational research finds that long-term intake of processed red meat can increase the risk of dementia and overall cognitive decline as people get older.

According to its authors, the elevated levels of saturated fat, sodium, nitrates, and other chemical preservatives in foods like hot dogs, bacon, and salami are likely to blame.

The authors analyzed data on over 133,000 people in the US over more than 40 years. They found that people who ate a quarter serving of processed red meat per day had a 13 percent higher risk of dementia and a 14 percent higher risk of subjective cognitive decline (SCD).

“Long-Term Intake of Red Meat in Relation to Dementia Risk and Cognitive Function in US Adults” was published in the scientific journal Neurology earlier this month. This new research is one of the first to suggest that processed meat negatively impacts cognition.

However, a large body of research already links processed and red meat consumption with heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and some cancers. The World Health Organization classifies processed red meat as a Class 1 carcinogen – known to cause cancer – alongside tobacco and asbestos.

Swapping processed meat for plants lowers risk

The new research notably found that swapping a single daily serving of processed red meat for whole, plant-based proteins like legumes resulted in a 19 percent reduction in dementia risk. Swapping processed meat for plants also resulted in 1.37 fewer years of cognitive decline and a 21 percent reduction in the risk of SCD.

Daniel Wang, lead author and assistant professor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health’s Department of Nutrition, told the Washington Post: “You decrease your intake of harmful ingredients while also increasing your intake of all these beneficial nutrients.”

Other studies have also linked increased plant food consumption with better cognition. According to Harvard Health Publishing, nutritious plant-based foods like leafy green vegetables, berries, and walnuts, are all linked to better brain and heart health.

