What’s Vegan At Harvester? The Complete Plant-Based Guide

It’s fair to say that plant-based food has now officially become mainstream. Almost every supermarket has its own plant products, and many restaurants chain have at least one vegan-friendly option on the menu. So, what’s vegan at Harvester?

Has Harvester always had vegan options?

Founded in Morden, England, in 1983, Harvester now serves more than 30 million meals per year in over 220 restaurants across the UK. Typically associated with grill-style dishes that center on meat and animal products, Harvester also has a famously unlimited salad bar.

Despite a meat-heavy reputation, the casual restaurant chain was, in fact, a relatively early adopter of vegan food. It introduced a dedicated meat-free menu back in 2017 featuring an aubergine and lentil tagine, stuffed red pepper, and a coconut and raspberry rice pudding.

Bax Walker / Alamy Stock Photo Harvester sells millions of meals every year

Harvester next updated its offerings with a brand-new dedicated vegan menu in 2019 to coincide with Veganuary, which the company said marked the first time a major national brand of Harvester’s size and type had launched such an extensive plant-based range.

It included both a Moving Mountains burger and a bean burger, the latter topped with Violife brand vegan cheese. Harvester also introduced a vegetable-based katsu curry and exclusive dessert menu, featuring a vegan sundae; a chocolate orange slice; a blackcurrant mousse; and a “creamy coconut and black cherry” rice pudding.

“Veganism is the word on everyone’s lips at the moment,” said Harvester’s Marketing Manager Anneli Fereday in a release at the time. “We are making vegan and vegetarian dishes more accessible to everyone, so we’re really excited to hear what everyone thinks.”

What’s vegan at Harvester right now?

Harvester changes its menu seasonally, but many of the staples remain the same. It has a dedicated vegetarian and vegan menu that features clearly labeled options by category.

Vegan ‘tapas-style’ starters

Tapas is a way of serving food similar to small plates. When ordering tapas with a group, you might order a selection of items and share them with the table. In some restaurants, you can also order them alongside your main meal as a side dish.

Vegan nachos – featuring guacamole, salsa, and jalapeños.

Vegan garlic bread – soft garlic-topped bread made with dairy-free ingredients.

Grilled Mediterranean-style vegetables – served with tomato and smoked paprika sauce and a soft flatbread.

Vegan mains

For mains, Harvester has designed vegan options that offer “a taste of the grill” with a selection of Mediterranean vegetables, chili, and two different burgers. For the burgers, the restaurant remains partnered with cheese brand Cathedral City and plant-based powerhouse Beyond Meat – famous for its remarkably meaty beef-style patties.

Mediterranean-style vegetable tart – olive and rosemary-based shortcrust pastry filled with grilled vegetables in a tomato and smoked paprika sauce, then topped with pumpkin seeds.

Chili-non-carne – chili made using meat-free mince, jackfruit, and sweet potato, served over golden rice. Topped with guacamole, fresh chili, and spring onions.

The Beyond Dirty – a Beyond Burger patty, topped with Cathedral City plant-based cheese, onion rings, and a hash brown.

The Nacho Bean – a spiced chipotle-flavored bean burger, also topped with melting Cathedral City plant-based cheese, as well as chunky tomato salsa, guacamole, tortilla chips, and spicy jalapeños.

Vegan sides

Pair your vegan burgers, chili, or vegetable tart with one of these plant-based side dishes, including a patatas bravas-style take on dirty fries.

Golden rice and beans

Chips

Sweet potato fries

Hash browns (breakfast menu)

Patatas bravas dirty fries – topped with tomato and smoked paprika sauce, vegan mayo, and a Cajun seasoning

Vegan dipping sauces are available alongside all meals and include naga chili, bourbon, sweet chili, BBQ, and Kansa-style BBQ.

Vegan sausages.

Vegan breakfast

Harvester’s vegan breakfast and brunch menu is served from open through to noon, though this may vary slightly from location to location. Also as part of the breakfast menu, a bottomless cup of coffee is available for £1.99 per person.



The Vegan Breakfast – includes two hash browns, two vegan sausages, tomato, flat mushrooms, Heinz baked beans, and guacamole

Vegan brunch – toasted garlic bread topped with guacamole, chunky tomato salsa, grilled Mediterranean-style vegetables, and pumpkin seeds, and then drizzled with a tomato and smoked paprika sauce

Vegan lunch

While Harvester’s lunch menu includes several of the main meal options included above (such as the nachos, garlic bread, and burgers) one additional item is available

Tomato and basil soup – served with a bread roll and topped with chives

Salad bar

Photo Central / Alamy Stock Photo Harvester is known for its salad bar

Note: Harvester does not specify whether its dressings or toppings are suitable for vegans. It also does not specify for the white/brown rolls, potato salad, coleslaw, or pasta salad. However, it does stock a selection of bottomless salad items. Ask your server for more info.

Iceberg lettuce

Tomatoes

Beetroot

Sliced onions

Sweetcorn

Sliced peppers

Cucumber

Pineapple

Vegan desserts

Harvester’s plant-based menu might have changed over the years, but it still serves the vegan sundae it first introduced in 2019. Topped with sauce of your choice.

Bramley apple pie – served as-is or with a side of “vegan iced dessert”

Vegan Sundae Best – Scoops of vanilla iced dessert drizzled with your choice of raspberry, strawberry, and/or Belgian chocolate sauce

Vegan kids’ menu

Most of the main menu can be ordered in child-friendly sizes, including the vegan breakfast, but the plant-based options below are included on a dedicated kid’s menu.

Simply pasta – served with a “yummy tomato sauce.”

Veggie fingers – three Bird’s Eye Green Cuisine veggie fingers. (Note: these are not listed as vegan by Harvester, but are labeled vegan by the manufacturer.)

Pasta and meatballs – penne in tomato sauce served with meat-free meatballs.

Fresh fruit bowl – strawberries, blueberries, bananas, and melon.

Drinks

Harvester offers an unspecified Alpro-branded dairy-free plant milk which can be added to any of the hot or cold cafe-style drinks on the menu. Harvester also has a full bar-style drinks menu – available here – which includes beer, cider, wine, fizz, and low-alcohol options.

Tea

Green tea

Peppermint tea

Lemon and ginger tea

Cranberry and raspberry tea

Cappuccino

Latte

Espresso

Americano (decaf also available)

Iced coffee

Orange juice

Apple juice

Pineapple juice

Cranberry juice

Fruit Shoots (available in apple blackcurrant or orange)

Pip Organic Smoothies (pineapple mango or strawberry, banana, and purple carrot)

Holly’s Apple Fizz (apple juice blended with sugar-free lemonade)

Cawston Kids (apple and mango or apple and summer berries flavored water)

Brewdog Punk IPA

Budweiser

Corona Extra

Daura Damn GLuten Free

Desperados

Rekorderlig Passion Fruit

Rekorderlig Wild Berries

Rekorderlig Strawberry-Lime

Rekorderlig Alcohol-Free Strawberry-Lime

Rossellini Pinot Grigio Blush

Le Bijou France

Freixenet Prosecco

Freixenet Sparkling Italian Rosé

Mini bottle of Freixenet

Note on allergens: In a section of Harvester’s vegetarian and vegan menu the restaurant notes “Ve = made with vegan ingredients; however, some of our preparation, cooking, and serving methods could affect this. If you require more information, please ask your server.”

