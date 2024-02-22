Beyond Meat Announces Major Recipe Shake-Up With ‘Healthier’ Ingredients

Beyond Meat will soon release Beyond IV, the latest versions of its original Beyond Burger and Beyond Beef.

This update improves taste, nutrition, and ingredients, according to the company, which claims that Beyond IV “raises the bar for the company and category.”

Due for release in the Spring, the new burger and beef are the product of years of research. To reach the final designs, Beyond Meat had input from health and nutrition experts, the company says.

Its key features include the use of avocado oil and a simpler ingredient list.

A new and improved Beyond Burger

Beyond Meat The new Beyond Burger aims to be healthier than previous products

The new Beyond products boast an array of plant-based benefits, including protein, good fats, fiber, and nutrients.

The releases also promise to be the tastiest and juiciest Beyond Meat products yet, the company says.

Beyond IV makes use of avocado oil. The company says that, as well as some links to positive impacts for heart health, avocado oil has a smoother and more neutral flavor. This has “allowed Beyond Meat to unlock an even meatier, beefy flavor.”

Moreover, the higher smoke point of avocado oil means that the new burger should sizzle and BBQ better than before.

On health, the new burger has 60 percent less saturated fat, at just two grams per serving. It also has 20 percent less sodium. At the same time, it packs in 21 grams of plant-based protein per serving, more than beef.

Beyond Meat gets a health boost

Beyond Meat The new Beyond Beef will be available from Spring

Beyond Meat, along with other plant-based meat brands, is often criticized for being “unhealthy” by the meat-eating public and media due to being “ultra-processed”. Health researchers are calling on nutritionists to stop using the ultra-processed label in relation to plant-based meats. Studies have shown that, unlike their animal meat counterparts, ultra processed vegan foods do not appear to be linked to increased risk of disease.

Even so, Beyond IV responds to the brand’s critics. The new products include proteins from nutrient-dense plant-based foods such as red lentil and faba bean.

The ingredient list is also simper, with the removal of coconut and canola oils.

Major health organizations have recognized the superior health performance of Beyond IV. For example, it was included in a collection of heart-healthy recipes certified by the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check program. Moreover, Good Housekeeping gave it a Nutritionist Approved Emblem and it is the first plant-based meat to be certified by the Clean Label Project.

