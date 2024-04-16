X
Food Lifestyle

Heinz Unveils ‘Barbie’ Sauce: A Pink Vegan BBQ Mayo

The new Barbie sauce is available to buy in UK supermarkets now

By

3 Minutes Read

A bottle of pink "Barbiecue sace" - a new vegan mayo from Heinz Heinz has launched a new limited edition pink vegan mayo - Media Credit: Heinz/Mattel

Heinz has announced the release of a new condiment called “Barbiecue Sauce,” a pink vegan mayonnaise with BBQ flavoring. 

Read more: Nicki Minaj Launches Range Of Barbie Pink Vegan Sneakers

The limited edition sauce is in collaboration with Mattel, the owners of the Barbie brand, and it was released to celebrate Barbie’s 65th birthday. 

The launch comes in the wake of the huge success of the Barbie film last year. It starred Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, and it became the highest grossing film of 2023 with its USD $1.36 billion earnings. Soon after the film’s release, Heinz posted a mock up of a Barbie-themed sauce to Instagram – and decided to bring it to life after huge public demand.

“Barbie well and truly won the hearts of Brits all over again last year, and after seeing the reaction this sauce brought to our fans on social media, we knew we had to make it a reality,” said Thiago Rapp, director of taste elevation at Heinz. “We’re always looking for ways to innovate and give our fans what they want, and we’re thrilled to be able to bring this iconic partnership with Mattel to life.”

A bottle of new vegan Barbie mayo from Heinz next to a vegan burger
Heinz/Mattel The sauce will add a pink twist to your vegan BBQ

On its website, Heinz describes the sauce as “the perfect pink pairing for burgers and brings extra smokiness to everything from chips to pizzas.” The mayo is available to buy at Tesco stores and online at Heinz to Home

Read more: 10 Vegan Sandwich Ideas

Heinz embraces veganism

The Barbie sauce is the latest in a long line of vegan products from Heinz. Some of Heinz’s most famous products – including Ketchup, BBQ Sauce, and Baked Beans – are all accidentally vegan. Heinz has also previously released plant-based versions of many of its non-vegan best-sellers.

It released egg and dairy free takes on its famous Mayonnaise and Salad Cream back in 2020, a decision that the company said was driven by the rise in veganism and flexitarianism. 

In 2022, Heinz announced that launch of vegan versions of its iconic Cream of Tomato Soup, as well as a meat-free Beanz and Vegan Sausages tin. “Our incredibly exciting (and incredibly delicious) Heinz plant-based innovations have been several years in the making to provide the iconic taste of Heinz, but now plant-based!” Manel Jordão, brand manager at Heinz, said in a statement at the time. 

Read more: How To Make This Gluten-Free Asparagus Quiche (With A Quinoa Crust)

Tagged

food

food launch

heinz

uk

Join The Plant Based Newsletter and we will plant a tree! 🌳

We plant a tree for every signup. You’ll receive our weekly news round-up and be the first to hear about, product launches, exclusive offers and more!

Let's Plant Trees
heading/author

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly is the Editor of Plant Based News. She has been vegan since 2014, and has written extensively on veganism, animal rights, and the environment.

More by Polly Foreman

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, PO Box 71173, London, SE20 9DQ, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active