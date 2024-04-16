Heinz Unveils ‘Barbie’ Sauce: A Pink Vegan BBQ Mayo

Heinz has announced the release of a new condiment called “Barbiecue Sauce,” a pink vegan mayonnaise with BBQ flavoring.

The limited edition sauce is in collaboration with Mattel, the owners of the Barbie brand, and it was released to celebrate Barbie’s 65th birthday.

The launch comes in the wake of the huge success of the Barbie film last year. It starred Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, and it became the highest grossing film of 2023 with its USD $1.36 billion earnings. Soon after the film’s release, Heinz posted a mock up of a Barbie-themed sauce to Instagram – and decided to bring it to life after huge public demand.

“Barbie well and truly won the hearts of Brits all over again last year, and after seeing the reaction this sauce brought to our fans on social media, we knew we had to make it a reality,” said Thiago Rapp, director of taste elevation at Heinz. “We’re always looking for ways to innovate and give our fans what they want, and we’re thrilled to be able to bring this iconic partnership with Mattel to life.”

Heinz/Mattel The sauce will add a pink twist to your vegan BBQ

On its website, Heinz describes the sauce as “the perfect pink pairing for burgers and brings extra smokiness to everything from chips to pizzas.” The mayo is available to buy at Tesco stores and online at Heinz to Home.

Heinz embraces veganism

The Barbie sauce is the latest in a long line of vegan products from Heinz. Some of Heinz’s most famous products – including Ketchup, BBQ Sauce, and Baked Beans – are all accidentally vegan. Heinz has also previously released plant-based versions of many of its non-vegan best-sellers.

It released egg and dairy free takes on its famous Mayonnaise and Salad Cream back in 2020, a decision that the company said was driven by the rise in veganism and flexitarianism.

In 2022, Heinz announced that launch of vegan versions of its iconic Cream of Tomato Soup, as well as a meat-free Beanz and Vegan Sausages tin. “Our incredibly exciting (and incredibly delicious) Heinz plant-based innovations have been several years in the making to provide the iconic taste of Heinz, but now plant-based!” Manel Jordão, brand manager at Heinz, said in a statement at the time.

