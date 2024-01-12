Veganuary USA: Best New Food Launches For 2024

Veganuary 2024 is here, and this year its celebrating its tenth birthday. The UK-based nonprofit organization has gone all out to make this the biggest Veganuary yet seen in North America. After Veganuary 2023 saw 706,695 people officially signed up from nearly every country in the world and in all 50 US states, the 31-day vegan challenge has received celebrity backing from Billie Eilish, Joaquin Phoenix, and Paul McCartney.

Here’s everything you need to know about celebrating Veganuary in the US — including new food launches, restaurants taking part, and the best areas to visit.

Ten years of Veganuary

Veganuary, initiated by Jane Land and Matthew Glover in 2014, is a month-long challenge promoting vegan eating. A recent documentary chronicled the evolution of Veganuary over its first decade, tracing its journey from a kitchen table in Yorkshire to a global phenomenon that has inspired millions to adopt positive dietary choices. You can sign up for Veganuary on the official website.

Dinendra Haria / Alamy Stock Photo Many Veganuary participants go on to be vegan permanently

In addition to urging participants to explore new foods during the month-long challenge, Veganuary has successfully facilitated lasting dietary changes for many individuals. A mid-year survey in 2023 revealed that over 25 percent of new participants had maintained a plant-based diet six months after completing the Veganuary challenge.

‘Vote For Veggies’

To announce the USA Veganuary for 2024, the nonprofit unveiled a US election-style PSA video across its social media platforms. The video promotes the positive benefits of participating in the challenge for the environment, saying: “a vote for us is a vote for reduced emissions.”

Regarding animal rights, the video says “your vote will protect animals.” It also points out the economic benefits for American families: “You’re voting for a lower food bill, keeping costs down for your family.” Mentioning health, Veganuary also promotes itself to people of all backgrounds, stating: “We’re going back to our roots, improving the health of everyone, regardless of age or background.”

Veganuary support throughout New York, Washington D.C. and Baltimore

A significant moment for Veganuary is the city of Baltimore officially declaring January as the month of Veganuary this year. The declaration cited the environmental, health, economic, and animal welfare considerations as the official endorsement of Veganuary city-wide is proclaimed. The Black Veg Society and Veganuary requested this proclamation, with backing from DefaultVeg.

The city of New York has long been a premier destination for vegans and those wanting to try plant-based food, with over 130 restaurants identifying as vegan or vegetarian. This has been bolstered by the city’s mayor, Eric Adams, often being outspoken about the benefits of a plant-based diet. Adams has declared January as “Vegan Dining Month”.

Washington D.C. is also one of the best cities for the vegan challenge, with the Martin Luther King public library putting up a dedicated Veganuary book display with vegan cookbooks and more, and eateries such as RASA, Rush Bowls, and more launching new menu items.

Where to get Veganuary specials in New York

Hard Rock Cafe (Broadway)

&Pizza

Just Salad

Butcher’s Daughter

Bareburger

Balvanera

Plantega

Stockeld Dreamery

PLNT Burger

Rush Bowls

Neat Burger

PLANTA

Washington D.C

&Pizza

Rush Bowls

DC Vegan/Botanical Bar

Ben’s Chili Bowl

PLNT Burger

Hard Rock Cafe

Pow Pow

Veganuary USA 2024 product launches

Taco Bell

Mexican-inspired fast food chain Taco Bell is known for offering lots of vegan options, and it’s just launched the Veggie Build-Your-Own-Cravings-Box, which can be customized to be completely plant-based. The Box will be a permanent feature, available after Veganuary ends.

Taco Bell lovers can select one specialty, classic item, one side and a drink to create a personalized vegan meal. The Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme and Black Bean Chalupa can be ordered specifying no cheese or sour cream. The Bean Burrito can be customized with no cheese, as can more main menu and side items. It’s a money-saver, costing only $5.99.

Hard Rock Cafe

Vegan food and rock and roll memorabilia fans alike can try new menu items launched for Veganuary 2024 at select Hard Rock Cafe restaurants in the USA. The chain even has the Veganuary logo on the new limited-time menu. The New York Broadway and Washington D.C. locations have their own exclusive offerings — both offer cauliflower wings with vegan ranch sauce, Chili Sin Carne Tacos (D.C. only) and Mushroom Primavera Pasta (Broadway only).

At the Hard Rock Cafe’s Cincinnati, Northern Indiana, Sacramento, and locations Tampa, the Veganuary menu includes Courgette and Guacamole Bruschetta, Quinoa Mexican Salad, and two mocktails: Health Kick and Virgin Pineapple Mojito.

USA pizza chains join in for Veganuary

It’s no secret that vegan pizza can be just as delicious, if not more so than meat and dairy pizzas, and several US pizza chains are getting involved with Veganuary. &pizza, with locations around the US, has partnered with plant-based “chicken” purveyors Daring Foods to launch two new vegan pizza pies: Thee Sheriff and Hot in Here.

&pizza &vegan has released two new vegan pizzas

Mellow Mushroom, with 170 restaurants across the country, is no stranger to new Veganuary items. It’s brought back the Miss Mushroom Vegan Pizza, alongside regular selections that include the Vegan Veg-Out Piza, Vegan Tempeh Hoagie and more. Sizzle Pie works with Follow Your Heart to top its six vegan pizzas with cruelty-free mozzarella.

Ben & Jerry’s

Ben and Jerry’s, the renowned ice cream company, has released its first ever new flavor made with oat milk-based ice cream: Strawberry Cheezecake. After many years of creating vegan products with everything from almond milk to sunflower butter, the continuously rising popularity of oat milk worldwide means the anticipation for this oat-based Ben & Jerries ice cream is hotly anticipated.

Where else to find Veganuary specials and promotions

For more food options, check out the special Veganuary offerings from Divine Chocolate, SimplyProtein, Salt & Straw, Blue Sushi Sake Grill, Just Salad, Rush Bowls, Gyro Shack. Other grocery and health brands who are actively engaging in Veganuary initiatives include Wicked Kitchen, Greenleaf Foods, New Seasons Market, London Drugs, Hart House, Jimbo’s, Ritter Sport, Vitacost, and many others.

LUSH Cosmetics, Bragg, Complement, and Herbaland are set to provide exclusive offerings, including the launch of vegan hair and skin products, Omega-3 supplements, and discounted vegan gummies.

