 Mayor Adams Challenges 8.5 Million New Yorkers To Eat More Vegan Food
Culture Health & Fitness Law & Politics

Mayor Adams Challenges 8.5 Million New Yorkers To Eat More Vegan Food

Eric Adams, who eats a mostly plant-based diet, has regularly endorsed the benefits of plant foods

By

2 Minutes Read

Plant-based Mayor of New York City Eric Adams giving a speech Eric Adams credits a plant-based diet with helping him overcome health issues - Media Credit: Enrique Shore / Alamy Stock Photo

Advertisement

Mayor Eric Adams is calling on the 8.5 million people living in New York City to eat more plant-based foods.

The NYC Health Department launched a campaign named “Eat A Whole Lot More Plants.” It will see residents be educated about the health and environmental benefits of eating whole plant foods like fruits, vegetables, legumes, whole grains, and nuts. 

“With the ‘Eat A Whole Lot More Plants’ campaign, we are continuing the important work of transforming New Yorkers’ menus, improving their health, and building a more sustainable world,” Adams said in a statement. “A plant-based lifestyle transformed my life, and helped put my type 2 diabetes into remission.”

“By embracing the power of plants, and ensuring every neighborhood across our city has both the knowledge and the access to healthy foods, we can cultivate a healthier future, one plant-based meal at a time.”

A person eating a vegan burger in a restaurant
Adobe Stock More and more people are adopting plant-based diets over health concerns

Eric Adam’s plant-based journey

Mayor Adams has publicly endorsed the plant-based diet on a number of occasions, having credited it with helping him overcome his own health conditions. 

He was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 2016, and was told by doctors he’d need to be on medication for the rest of his life. After getting advice from scientists at the Cleveland Clinic, he decided to adopt a whole foods plant-based diet, and eventually reversed his diagnosis. 

New York embraces veganism

Mayor Adams has brought in a number of pieces of legislation in line with his belief in the benefits of plant-based eating. 

It was recently announced that all NYC hospitals would serve plant-based food as default. While patients could choose to opt for meat, 60 percent went for the vegan dishes just after the initiative was introduced, and 95 percent were happy with their choice. 

Mayor Adams also collaborated with the American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) to introduce a a $44 million lifestyle medicine training scheme (that includes plant-based nutrition) for the city’s doctors.

“Treating the root cause of chronic disease in this country, and especially lifestyle-related chronic disease health disparities, will positively change the trajectory of both quality of life and health costs,” Dr. Cate Collings, a previous president of ACLM, said in a statement at the time.

 “We applaud Mayor Adams and all the health care leaders in the city for recognizing what an impact they can make through this initiative.”

Tagged

campaign

eric adams

new york

new york city

nyc

Advertisement

Millions around the world trust Plant Based News for content about navigating our changing planet & our role in it.

Our independent team of journalists
and experts are committed to making an impact through a wide range of content—and
you can help by supporting our work today.

heading/author

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly is the Deputy Editor of Plant Based News. She has been vegan since 2014, and has written extensively on veganism, animal rights, and the environment.

More by Polly Foreman

Related Posts

Cartons of dairy milk at a USA school
Culture
LA Student Sues High School Over Right To Promote Plant-Based Milk

4 minutes to read

A person preparing and eating healthy vegan and vegetarian food
Food
How To Transition From A Vegetarian To A Vegan Diet

8 minutes to read

A lone bull with big horns running in a bullfighting ring in Spain
Culture
Spain Bans ‘Shameful’ Tradition Of ‘Dwarf Bullfighting’

3 minutes to read

A selection of brightly colored scarves made from silk, a material often considered to be cruel
Culture
Is Silk Vegan? The Truth About A Hidden Industry

4 minutes to read

Covering Climate Now Logo
The Plant Based Treaty Logo
buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active