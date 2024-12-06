X
‘Fake News About Fake Meat’: New Guide On Alternative Proteins

"Fake News About Fake Meat" unpacks popular myths about alternative proteins

Photo shows a bearded man eating a burger with a knife and fork Do you know enough about "fake meat" to seperate fact from fiction? - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

Animal advocacy group Viva! has launched a guide to alternative proteins that breaks down common misconceptions and provides information about the nutritional density and history of “fake meat.”

In the guide, titled Fake News About Fake Meat, the vegan charity highlights the many benefits of alternative proteins, the risks associated with animal-derived meat, and information about ultra-processed foods (UPFs).

The meat industry has been consistently critical of meat and dairy alternatives for being overly processed, but a range of recent reports, studies, and analyses indicate that plant-based alternatives are generally better – for human health, the environment, and animals.

Viva!’s guide notes that common animal foods such as bacon, ham, sausages, hot dogs, and salami can also be considered UPFs. Furthermore, these products are listed as Group 1 carcinogens by the World Health Organization (WHO) and are proven to cause cancer.

“There are basic scientific facts that critics of mock meat ignore in their quest to keep you eating animal meat,” says the new guide. “Even low levels of consumption of meat are linked to obesity, diabetes, heart disease and cancer – the UK’s biggest killers.”

Viva!’s ‘mission to make veganism accessible to all’

Photo shows a piece of plant-based steak held up to the camera on a fork so as to show the realistic grain of the meat
Adobe Stock Many “fake meat” products contain as much or more protein than their animal-based counterparts

Viva!’s new guide also includes a nutritional breakdown of some common plant-based and animal-based products. While the nutrient density of meat alternatives is variable, some common products – such as Linda McCartney Quarter Pounders – are higher in protein than their traditional competitors. Others have similar protein but less salt, fat, and calories.

In November, Viva! introduced a comprehensive range of sports nutrition resources along with a high-protein meal plan, produced in collaboration with Vegan Strong PlantBuilt. Faye Lewis, Viva!’s head of communications, described the partnership as perfectly aligned with the charity’s “mission to make veganism accessible to all.”

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

