Company That Said ‘Tofu Sucks’ Launches Tofu (Made From Chickpeas)

Alternative protein company THIS just launched a chickpea tofu product to UK supermarkets, several years after running a “tofu sucks” advertising campaign.

The company said its chickpea tofu “is bringing a whole new identity” to tofu. THIS partnered with Omami, a German food tech startup, to produce “THIS is Omami Chickpea Tofu,” which is available in Lightly Seasoned and Chili Spiced flavors.

Read more: Tomato Choka Salad With Chickpea Tofu

THIS has highlighted both the similarities and differences between its chickpea-based option and traditional tofu. According to the company, it requires no pressing and has a “creamier texture” than soybean-based tofu. However, just like traditional options, chickpea tofu is also high in protein and low in saturated fat.

“This is going to be the best tofu on the market, game-changing taste and next-level texture,” said THIS CEO Mark Cuddigan. “We’re obsessed at THIS with making plant-based food that tastes delicious and delivers on nutrition too. Our new chickpea based tofu does exactly that and will hopefully change the way people think about tofu. Plus, there’s also zero fuss – no marinating, no prep, no blandness. Just chop, cook, and enjoy.”

THIS is Omami Chickpea Tofu launched at Sainsbury’s and Ocado at the end of September at an RRP of £2.95 per 200g. It will also launch at Tesco and Waitrose.

‘There’s loads of room for all of us’

In a post on LinkedIn, The Tofoo Co director Dave Knibbs welcomed THIS “to the tofu revolution.” He also shared a “tongue-in-cheek” letter from his company about THIS’s previous “tofu sucks” banners and the brand’s “cute” new chickpea-based tofu.

“There’s loads of room for all of us, we have always been about celebration of tofu and building a category, it’s one of the few, if not only, areas of Meat Free growing in every market around the globe,” said Knibbs. He added, “So let’s at least be honest about the journey, especially when some of us have been here a while.”

Responding to The Tofoo Co’s open letter via Instagram, THIS said: “Ah yes… 2019 tofu. A bold time. We’ve leveled up & joined the revolution, let’s tofu-give and forget. Perhaps we could even cook up something way more tasty together?”

Read more: The Tofoo Co Unveils New 4-Ingredient Tempeh Product

Chickpea tofu, health halos, and plant-based wholefoods

THIS THIS says its chickpea tofu is “creamier” than traditional options

In his post on LinkedIn, Knibbs highlighted that The Tofoo Co is currently the number one SKU in meat-free, the second-biggest meat-free brand overall, and one of the only brands increasing its share of sales to reach more than 1.6 million households.

Consumers and the alternative protein industry are increasingly prioritizing whole food-based items that feature a health halo, such as tofu. While THIS is primarily associated with hyper-realistic meat products such as bacon, chicken, and ground beef, the brand launched a high-protein “superfood” line in April of this year, featuring vegetables and other nutritious plant-based ingredients.

“The plant-based category is evolving, and THIS is Super Superfood offers consumers something new – a product and format that is high in protein and also delivers a delicious, versatile, and nutritious option,” said Cuddigan at the time.

Read more: THIS Launches High-Protein ‘Superfood’ Line