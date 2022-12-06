Where To Buy Vegan Pigs In Blankets In The UK (Plus, Recipes To Make Them Yourself)

For many people, pigs in blankets are the best part of Christmas dinner. While they’re traditionally made with meat, there are now a huge number of plant-based versions available to buy across the UK.

The 2022 holiday season could see more people than ever enjoy a plant-based meal. As well as the growth in popularity of vegan and vegetarian diets, it’s thought that some may avoid meat due to skyrocketing prices brought in by the cost of living crisis.

Whether you’ve been vegan for years, or are planning your first ever plant-based Christmas, there’s no need for you to miss out on the traditional classics.

Here’s where you can buy vegan pigs in blankets in the UK. And, if you fancy having a go at making your own, we’ve also included some recipes… (don’t forget to pair them with some vegan turkey and roast potatoes.)

Supermarket vegan pigs in blankets

Marks and Spencer vegan pigs in blankets

Marks and Spencer launched an all-vegan line called Plant Kitchen in 2019, which features a range of plant-based takes on popular foods.

There are a number of types of pigs in blankets to choose from. You can either go for the classic or a pack of “Pigs In Duvets” (vegan sausages and chorizo wrapped in pastry).

THIS pigs in blankets

THIS THIS has brought back its vegan pigs in blankets for 2022

THIS is a plant-based meat brand that’s gained a huge following for its highly realistic alternatives.

It first launched its THIS Isn’t Pork Pigs In Blankets last year, and has now re-released them for the 2022 festive season.

They will be available to buy from Tesco from December 7.

Asda vegan pigs in blankets

Asda Asda’s vegan pigs in blankets are part of its biggest ever festive plant-based range

Asda’s plant-based “No Pigs in Blankets” are part of its ever-growing vegan line-up.

They feature vegan cocktail sausages wrapped in vegan bacon. The pigs in blankets are part of Asda’s biggest ever Christmas range, which has 97 products in total.

Morrisons vegan pigs in blankets

Morrisons has also been rapidly expanding its vegan range in the last few years. And the supermarket chain has added vegan pigs in blankets to its growing list of plant-based foods.

The No Pigs in Blankets are part of its “Plant Revolution” line, which also features a vegan cheese fondue.

Recipes: how to make vegan pigs in blankets

BOSH! vegan pigs in blankets recipe

BOSH! This unusual recipe from BOSH! features aubergine bacon

BOSH! was create by Henry Firth and Ian Theasby, who have previously been dubbed the “vegan Jamie Olivers” for their plant-based creations.

Their line-up features a number of festive recipes, including what they call “Bangers in Blankets.” Unusually, the recipe features an aubergine bacon, coupled with vegan sausages of your choice.

Life Without Meat pigs in blankets recipe

Life Without Meat This recipe from Life Without Meat is perfect if you’e pushed for time

Vegan site Life Without Meat has shared its “easy” 20-minute pigs in blankets, which are perfect if you’re pushed for time on Christmas Day.

The recipe comes complete with vegan sausage and bacon recommendations, ideal for those who are new to plant-based eating.

Edgy Veg pigs in blankets recipe

Edgy Veg You can also make pigs in blankets with a puff pastry

If you’re a fan of pastry-based pigs in blankets, this is a perfect recipe for you.

It makes 16, and uses just five ingredients that should be easy to find at your local store.

