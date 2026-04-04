The 10 Best Vegan Easter Eggs In Stores Right Now

Easter 2026 is already here, and supermarket shelves are packed with an abundance of vegan-friendly chocolate eggs and other festive goodies.

Whether you’re planning an elaborate chocolate egg hunt this weekend or not, these are the year’s nine best vegan Easter eggs, suitable for chocolate lovers of all kinds.

Read more: The First Vegan Hotel In Wales Just Started Accepting Bookings

The 9 best vegan chocolate Easter eggs of 2026

This list is the best-of-the-best and exclusively focuses on Easter eggs, but for more vegan chocolates (and some other Easter-adjacent plant-based treats), check out this roundup from earlier in the year. (There are still some Creme Egg Oreos left!)

Moo Free Vegan Cherry Bakewell Easter Egg

Moo Free Moo Free’s Cherry Bakewell-flavored vegan Easter egg is new for 2026

This vegan chocolate Easter egg from Moo Free is new for 2026.

According to the brand, it pairs smooth “milk” chocolate with a “delicious Cherry Bakewell twist.” The chocolate features Moo Free’s typical sugar, rice, and cocoa blend, which gives the egg its creamy dairy-style flavor, along with biscuit pieces and natural flavorings. Each one also includes a Cherry Bakewell chocolate bar.

At full price, the Moo Free Cherry Bakewell Easter Egg has an RRP of £7.05, but it is currently discounted to £5.50. You can purchase it directly from Moo Free here.

Ombar Blonde Caramelised White Choco-Egg

Ombar The Ombar Blonde Easter egg includes two chocolate bars

Ombar’s Blonde Caramelised White Choco-Egg features white chocolate made with desiccated coconut, Madagascan vanilla, and caramel. It is made without refined sugar, palm oil, or artificial additives, and sweetened with dried sugar cane juice.

The product includes an egg and two chocolate bars, and has an RRP of £10 on Ocado and £9 at Tesco per 216g pack. You can find it in stores or online here.

Hotel Chocolat Unbelievably Vegan Extra-Thick Easter Egg

Hotel Chocolat Hotel Chocolat’s luxury Easter egg includes “lavishly thick” vegan chocolate

This vegan egg from Hotel Chocolat includes “lavishly thick” chocolate made with the brand’s unique recipe. The milk chocolate-style egg combines cocoa and sugar with coconut milk powder, hazelnut paste, and peanut paste, and is filled with vegan truffles, including Gianduja, Peanut Butter Jelly, and Salted Caramel.

As a luxury option, Hotel Chocolat’s extra-thick vegan Easter egg has a high price tag at £34.95, but does include a decent helping of chocolate at 370g. Buy it here.

NoMo’s ‘The Ultimate Egg’

Nomo NoMo’s “Ultimate” Easter egg comes with a cookie dough-flavored chocolate bunny and several “mini” bars

The “Ultimate” egg from NoMo is back after winning the Free From Food Awards 2025. Each pack includes an extra-large milk chocolate egg, a Cookie Dough Bunny, and NoMo mini bars, including caramel, caramel and sea salt, mint, and orange flavor.

The NoMo Ultimate Egg itself costs £11 per 223g box when purchased from Waitrose or Ocado. You can find it listed on the Ocado website here.

M&S Made Without Dairy Choccy Egg and Bunny Bar

M&S This offering from M&S features a simple vegan egg and a matching chocolate bunny

The M&S Made Without Dairy chocolate egg features the supermarket’s vegan-friendly milk chocolate and comes with a matching chocolate bunny “crafted with deliciously crunchy rice biscuit pieces.” It weighs 168g and has an RRP of £6.

You can find out more here.

Read more: Vegan Easter Bread

Asda’s Raspberry & Dark Belgian Chocolate Easter Egg

Asda This Asda Easter egg is also available in “Honeycomb” flavor that the supermarket says is also suitable for vegans

Asda’s Exceptional Raspberry & Dark Belgian Chocolate Easter Egg features a “Scottish raspberry-flavoured” egg made with dark, Belgian chocolate, and coated with raspberry pieces. It’s also available in Honeycomb & Anglesey Sea Salt flavor.

Each Exceptional Easter egg has an RRP of £9.97 per 200g, with a reduced price of £7.48 while stocks last. Find out more on the Asda website here.

Fetcha Dino Egg

Fetcha Chocolates Each Fetcha Dino egg includes a small white chocolate dinosaur inside

This “Dino” Easter egg from Fetcha Chocolates features a shiny, geometrically patterned egg decorated with vibrant green. Inside each one, there is a hidden white chocolate dinosaur. The company described the product as its “finest Easter egg.”

Fetcha Chocolates is a luxury vegan chocolate shop located in Campbeltown, Scotland. Fiona McArthurt, the chocolatier behind the shop, received widespread recognition after supplying movie-themed chocolates for the “Everyone Wins” Oscars gift bags. Last year, King Charles III visited the shop as part of the annual Holyrood Week, and said, “I’ve been hearing about your chocolates.”

Fetcha’s Dino Egg weighs 110g and has an RRP of £16.50 per egg. Find it here.

Mummy Meegz Chuckie Egg

Mummy Meegz The Creme Egg-style Chuckie Egg is a vegan staple for a reason

The Creme Egg-style “Chuckie Egg” from Mummy Meegz combines vegan milk chocolate with a white-and-yellow fondant filling, just like the original.

Chuckie Eggs have an RRP of £1.50 per 38g egg at Asda, £4.75 per three-pack on Ocado, and £7.99 for a five-egg, 190g “gift pack,” also on Ocado.

Aldi Dark Chocolate Ripple Egg with Rich Coffee

Aldi This egg combines dark chocolate with coffee and cocoa nibs

This offering from Aldi features Belgian dark chocolate, coffee, and cocoa nibs. It is part of the supermarket’s “Specially Selected” range, and is made by Moser Roth for Aldi. (Moser Roth also produced the hugely popular Vegan Blonde bar. RIP.)

Aldi’s dark chocolate and coffee “Ripple” egg costs £4.99 per 170g egg. Find it here.

Tesco Finest Salted Caramel Mini Eggs

Tesco The Tesco Finest Salted Caramel Mini Eggs combine vegan milk chocolate with salted caramel

While not technically a singular Easter egg, these Tesco Finest Salted Caramel Mini Eggs are too good not to mention. They feature vegan-friendly milk chocolates with a sea salted caramel filling, and the creamy flavor comes from coconut.

These “irresistible” chocolates have an RRP of £3.75 per 99g box. Find out more here.

Read more: The Best Vegan Easter Eggs (And Other Treats) Of 2026