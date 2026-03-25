The First Vegan Hotel In Wales Just Started Accepting Bookings

Wales is about to get its first-ever vegan hotel, Ffarm Hall.

The vegan hotel is located in Betws‑Yn‑Rhos, near Abergele, on the north coast of Wales. Ffarm Hall is set to open in May and is now accepting bookings.

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Ffarm Hall is the latest venture from Louise and Andy Macbeth, who also own the popular Beck Hall in Yorkshire, and which became England’s first vegan hotel in 2023.

Writing on Facebook, the Macbeths announced the “exciting news” that Ffarm Hall is accepting bookings, and said that Wales has “always been a special place for us.”

As reported by Nation Cymru, the Ffarm Hotel building itself dates back to the early 1700s. When it sold in 1964, the new owners converted it into a hotel and restaurant.

It changed hands several times over the following decades before becoming a boutique B&B in 2006. Louse and Andy have been renovating it and shared several photos of the work in process, which show a new ensuite and a new fireplace.

Ffarm Hall has published a sample menu that includes seasonal small plates such as Coronation Tempeh Boats and Chard, Date, & Almond Pastille, along with sandwiches, soups, burgers, banana blossom and chips, lasagna, dal, and more.

The vegan hotel will also offer afternoon tea, as well as desserts like Lemon Chia Cheesecake, Chocolate Orange Pot, and Sticky Toffee Pumpkin Pudding.

Louise and Andy added that they hope to “create the same warm, welcoming atmosphere many of you know from Beck Hall, with delicious plant-based food, cosy places to unwind, and nature all around.”

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‘Keep sharing the joy of vegan food’

Ffarm Hall The new Ffarm Hall sample menu includes a wide range of plant-based dishes

In their Facebook post, the Macbeths said that the response to Beck Hall’s plant-based menu has been “incredibly special,” and added that it has also inspired them “to keep sharing the joy of vegan food and compassionate hospitality.”

Along with its own vegan menu, Beck Hall’s plant-based status extends to guests’ toiletries, hotel bedding, and cleaning materials, and the owners have been replacing items with cruelty-free options whenever a wool carpet or leather sofa wears out.

Learn more about the Macbeths’ new vegan hotel, Ffarm Hall, here.

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