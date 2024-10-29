X
Aldi Apologizes After Discontinuing Popular Vegan Chocolate Bar

The Aldi Moser Roth Vegan Blonde Chocolate Bar is no more

The Moser Roth vegan blonde Aldi chocolate bar in front of a pale yellow background The chocolate bar was hugely popular with Aldi shoppers - Media Credit: Aldi

Aldi UK has issued an apology after discontinuing a hugely popular chocolate bar that was well-known in the vegan community.

The Moser Roth Vegan Blonde bar featured ingredients like rice powder, cocoa butter, and almond paste. It had previously been described as “like gold dust” and “literally the best chocolate ever.” Its taste has been likened to the popular Nestlé bar Caramac. 

After a concerned fan took to X to ask after the chocolate’s whereabouts, a spokesperson for the budget retailer responded: “We can confirm this product has been discontinued. We will certainly pass on the love for this product back to the relevant team.”

The outside of vegan-friendly budget retailer Aldi
Adobe Stock Aldi offers a wide range of vegan products

Replying to Aldi’s message, another X user wrote that Aldi was “building a good reputation” for vegan foods, but that the recent removal of some products meant that “Tesco has sadly now taken over this crown.” To this message, Aldi replied: “We will make sure this is passed on and sorry again for any disappointment caused.”

Vegan chocolate goes mainstream

Despite the loss of the Moser Roth bar, the market for vegan chocolate remains strong. According to a report published in January of this year, the global dairy-free chocolate market is projected to reach USD $2 billion by 2030.

Major confectionery brands – including KitKat, Galaxy, and Lindt – have all released plant-based versions of their popular chocolate bars. You can also find a number of products from all-vegan chocolate companies at mainstream supermarkets. 

Polly Foreman

Polly Foreman is the editor of Plant Based News. She has worked as a journalist since 2016, and has written for publications including Heat, Grazia, Closer, Heart Radio, and The Debrief. She studied International Relations with Political Science at the University of Birmingham, before going on to do an MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London. She went vegan in 2014, and has written on a wide range of topics relating to animal rights, veganism, and the environment.

