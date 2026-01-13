Celebrate Easter Early With The New Creme Egg Flavored Oreos

Creme Egg flavored Oreos just arrived in UK supermarkets.

The new cookies combine two classic Oreo sandwich biscuits with a white and yellow fondant filling that replicates the taste and coloring of a Cadbury’s Creme Egg.

Oreo first posted about a lighthearted request for a collaboration with Cadbury’s on April Fools Day 2023, but the joke prompted “countless” requests for the real thing.

Nikita Yadav, the brand manager for Oreo at Mondelēz International, the cookie brand’s parent company, said, “We are always on the lookout for playful collaborations, and what could be better than teaming up our iconic black and white cookie with one of the nation’s favourite Easter treats – the Creme Egg.”

She added, “What started as a cheeky Instagram joke about the pairing is now a reality, after fans begged for us to make it happen.”

According to YouGov, the iconic Cadbury’s Creme Egg is one of the most famous confectionery items in the UK. It combines a thick chocolate shell filled with a sweet white and yellow fondant that mimics the shape and colouring of a boiled runny egg.

Oreo, meanwhile, makes the biggest-selling cookie in the world, achieving total sales of more than 500 billion since it was launched in the US more than 110 years ago.

“We can’t wait for cookie lovers to get their hands on it,” said Yadav. “It promises to be the must-try treat of the season, just in time for Easter, so make sure you enjoy this festive favourite whilst it’s hopping into stores.”

Are Creme Egg flavored Oreos vegan?

Adobe Stock Creme Eggs might not be vegan, but some may consider the new Creme Egg flavored Oreos to be “accidentally” vegan

A spokesperson for Mondelēz International told Plant Based News (PBN) that the Creme Egg flavored Oreo cookies are vegetarian-friendly, but that the company considers them unsuitable for vegans due to the risk of cross-contamination.

However, none of the ingredients included in Creme Egg Oreos come from animals, so some consumers may consider them to be “accidentally” vegan. (Editor’s note: The Oreo x Creme Egg cookies are still unsuitable for people with dairy allergies. Make sure you read the ingredients carefully before purchasing.)

A pack of 16 Creme Egg Oreos costs £1.50, and the cookies are available now.

