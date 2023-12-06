Redefine Meat Launches Into UK Retail – Here’s Where To Get It

Plant-based meat brand Redefine Meat, famed for its hyper-realistic meat products, is launching into retail for the first time in the UK.

UK shoppers can now get their hands on six Redefine Meat products through online retailer Ocado. These include Redefine Meat’s pulled pork, pulled beef, and lamb kofta.

Redefine Meat has proven popular amongst meat lovers looking to avoid the environmental, ethical, and health impacts of animal products.

There are already more than 4,000 restaurants globally serving Redefine Meat. Its products are cholesterol free and produce far fewer greenhouse gas emissions than equivalent meat dishes.

“The launch of Redefine Meat into retail is without doubt a new milestone in the development of the plant-based meat category,” Edwin Bark, Senior VP at Redefine Meat told Plant Based News (PBN).

“For meat-eaters who have been reluctant to try plant-based products, these are the perfect place to start.”

What is Redefine Meat?

Redefine Meat is an innovative next-generation meat company.

Made from a mix of vegan proteins, including soy, wheat and pea protein, as well as natural ingredients such as chickpeas and beetroot, its products come fortified with vitamins including B3, B6, B12, iron, and zinc.

Founded in 2018, the company uses technology, including 3D printing, to produce its “new-meat” products.

Ocado Meat lovers can now buy Redefine Meat online via Ocado

Which Redefine Meat products will be sold at Ocado?

Redefine Meat already has several popular meat alternatives on restaurant menus in the UK.

Now, for the first time, Ocado will be selling six products directly to consumers. These are:

Redefine Pulled Pork (£4.50)

Redefine Pulled Beef (£4.50)

Redefine Bratwurst (£4)

Redefine Lamb Kofta Mix (£4)

Redefine Premium Burger (£4)

Redefine Beef Mince (£4)

These will all be frozen products. According to the company, a second phase of its retail expansion in 2024 will include chilled meats. It’s planning to introduce its full range of these products from March.

“We’re pleased to be the first retailer in the UK to sell Redefine Meat,” said Olivia Small, Buying Manager at Ocado, in a statement. The range will “offer consumers new versatility and innovation in plant-based meat products.”

Vegan meat in the UK

Meat consumption is at a record lows in the UK. More consumers are looking for plant-based options, and supermarkets are aware that they need to expand and innovate in their vegan ranges.

As a result, the vegan meat market has seen many new retail launches in 2023. Companies such as VFC and Juicy Marbles have rolled out new products into supermarkets.

Meat lovers have ever more choice to enjoy “animal products” without the animal. Bark told PBN that this is key to Redefine Meat’s appeal: “We aim to raise the bar for quality and attract new consumers – die-hard carnivores.”

More like this: