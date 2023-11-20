 Swapping 30% Of Meat For Vegan Proteins Could Save 7.5 Million Swimming Pools Of Water, Study Claims
Environment Other News

Swapping 30% Of Meat For Vegan Proteins Could Save 7.5 Million Swimming Pools Of Water, Study Claims

A fully plant-based food system would drastically reduce emissions

By

3 Minutes Read

Farmed cows drinking water Choosing plant-based alternatives would save huge amounts of water, a study has found - Media Credit: Adobe Stock
Your ad here?

Advertisement

Switching just 30 percent of meat for plant-based alternatives would save enough water to fill 7.5 million swimming pools per year, a new study has found.

If the biggest meat-eating countries swapped 30 percent of animal products for vegan proteins, they could also free up a carbon sink the size of India by 2030.

These findings come from new research carried out by consultancy Profundo and commissioned by environmental group Madre Brava. They follow similar conclusions from peer-reviewed studies that show a fully plant-based food system would drastically reduce emissions, and bring an array of other environmental benefits.

Nico Muzi, managing director of Madre Brava, told Plant Based News: “The shift to plant-based diets has massive benefits for combating climate change, biodiversity loss and water scarcity.

“That’s why we urge governments, supermarkets giants, food service companies and fast-food restaurants to ensure that sustainable plant proteins are the cheapest, easiest choice for consumers when doing their food shop.”

Food emissions fall significantly with plant based

The study looked at the environmental impacts of replacing 30 percent of beef, pork, and chicken with a mix of whole foods and plant-based meat products.

By 2030, the resulting drop in food emissions would match the emissions from global aviation in 2022, the results showed.

Of course, a fully plant-based food system would go further to reduce emissions. However, due to the inefficiencies of meat production, even a small switch towards eating more plant-based proteins would have outsized benefits for climate, nature, and water.

For example, switching beef for a mix of beans, oats, peas and soybeans could yield 14 times more protein on the same amount of land.

Wide shot image of people planting trees on land that used to be used for animal farming
Adobe Stock A 30 percent shift towards plant-based proteins would free up an area the size of India

A carbon sink the size of India

Another standout finding was that the 30 percent shift towards plant-based proteins would free up 3.4 sq. km of farmland. This is an area roughly the size of India. 

Having freed up the space, this land could be returned to nature. Doing so would boost biodiversity and absorb carbon emissions.

Infographic showing the impact a 30% meat reduction could have on water, emissions and land
Madre Brava The average European currently eats 1.4kg of meat each week

Moreover, moving 30 percent of meat to plant-based proteins would save 18.9 cubic kilometers of water a year. That is equivalent to 7.5 million Olympic-size swimming pools.

The average European currently eats 1.4kg of meat per week, which is 80 percent higher than the world’s average. The study highlights the significant environmental impact that a small shift towards a plant-based food system could yield.

Half measures not enough for the animals

Although a 30 percent reduction would help reduce the environmental burden of meat production, that would be of little comfort to the animals themselves.

The study claims that the 30 percent shift to plant-based proteins would save the lives of 100 million cows, 420 million pigs and over 22 billion chickens. Yet trillions more animals – including cows, pigs, chickens, and fishes – would still suffer needless pain and death.

For consumers looking to minimize their environmental impact and spare animals’ lives, switching to a fully plant-based diet would make the most difference.

More like this:

Tagged

biodiversity loss

climate crisis

environment

vegan protein

water footprint
Your ad here?

Advertisement

Support Plant Based News in our mission to plant 1 million trees by 2030. 🌳

Your donation supports our mission to bring you vital, up-to-the-minute plant-based news and research and contributes to our goal of planting 1 million trees by 2030. Every contribution combats deforestation and promotes a sustainable future. Together, we can make a difference – for our planet, health, and future generations.

Let's Plant Trees 👇
heading/author

The Author

Daniel Clark

Daniel is the Digital Publishing Assistant at Plant Based News. He has a degree in European Literatures and performed vegan poetry at COP26. He loves long walks and vegan croissants.

More by Daniel Clark

Related Posts

Gameplay still from 'UNCAGE - Total Liberation,' the name animal rights video game created by Patrik Baboumian
Activism
Patrik Baboumian To Release Animal Rights Video Game

3 minutes to read

Wayne Hsiung, who was just been convicted for openly rescuing farmed animals
Activism
An Animal Activist Was Found Guilty After Rescuing Farmed Animals – Here’s Why He Did It

7 minutes to read

Photo of Queen Latifah, who has starred in an advert promoting dairy milk
Celebrities
Queen Latifah Takes Aim At ‘Milk Shaming’ In Dairy-Funded Advert

4 minutes to read

Close-up shot of vegan cheese being added to a plant-based pizza at Purezza
Business
Pizza Chain Purezza To Merge With Artisan Vegan Cheesemaker

3 minutes to read

© 2023 Plant Based News is a UK-based digital media outlet publishing content about veganism and plant-based living, including news and current events, health, personal transformation stories, features, and recipes. | Plant Based News Ltd, PO Box 71173, London, SE20 9DQ, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active