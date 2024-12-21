A festive favorite has returned for UK vegans in time for Christmas this year — Waitrose’s Vegan Tiramisu, sold under the supermarket’s PlantLiving brand, is back in its festive XL size.

The traditional Italian dessert recipe is decidedly non-vegan, calling for whipped egg yolks. The PlantLiving Tiramisu, however, is completely free from animal products. Waitrose describes it as a “vegan take on the classic Italian dessert tiramisu, with a biscuit sponge soaked in coffee and a plant-based topping enriched with Marsala wine…(with a) rice-based mousse and dusted with cocoa powder.”

XL-sized dessert for the festive period

The much smaller, single serve PlantLiving Tiramisu is available year-round, however the large festive edition serves six and weighs in at 500 grams, priced at £6.

The news was greeted with excitement on the Vegan Food UK Instagram page. One user described it as “delicious,” while another commented: “Not even ashamed to admit I ate half in one sitting!”

A third added: “If I buy this, it will not make it to any other person.”

Other vegan Christmas options from Waitrose

Waitrose Waitrose also offers the vegan tiramisu in a smaller size

The up-market supermarket has more yuletide options for vegans and those looking to go more plant-based for this Winter. Waitrose has flagged up oven options such as the PlantLiving Mushroom & Leek Sausages, and the PlantLiving: Frozen Mushroom & Chestnut Burgers.

Also available are Waitrose Fruity Stuffing Chistmas Trees, PlantLiving: Frozen Mushroom Wellington with Seeded Stuffing, PlantLiving Apple & Cranberry Cocktail Sausages, a Waitrose Christmas Mini Vegan Panettone, and Waitrose Plant Chorizo Pigs In Puffers.

