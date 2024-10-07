Sainsbury’s Unveils Vegan Christmas 2024 Range

There are so many high-quality vegan products on sale throughout the year at UK supermarkets, and the holiday season is no different.

This year, Sainsbury’s has announced that it’s bringing back some of its most popular items from 2023 as well as adding new products to the range. There are showstopping mains, party food, sides, and puddings from Sainsbury’s Plant Pioneers and Taste the Difference ranges.

Mains

No Turkey Stuffed Crown (£7.50)

Sainsbury's The Sainsbury’s vegan turkey is back

This star centerpiece from Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference brand makes a return this year. Made with soya protein, this No Turkey Stuffed Crown has a sage and onion stuffing and a buttery melt to baste and season as the crown cooks. It’s topped with smoky vegan bacon rashers for extra indulgence.

Mushroom Wellington (£8.50)

This wellington is stuffed with a rich mix of portobello, chestnut, and porcini mushrooms along with baby onions, tender leaf spinach, and a hint of thyme. Adorned with hand-crafted pastry holly leaves, it’s reminiscent of its meaty counterpart.

Roast Carrot Galette (£.8.50)

A vegan take on the French tart, this galette is new for 2024. It combines harissa roasted carrots and zesty vegan orange cream, topped with a herby crumb.

Melt in the Middle Nut Roast (£7.50)

Sainsbury's Sainsbury’s has several mains on offer

A nut roast is a classic vegan Christmas main. This one is a variation on Sainsbury’s 2023 offering. It’s made with vegetables, nuts, beans, and buckwheat. A whole-nut topping lends it an extra crunch, while a surprise melting fruity center provides a dash of sweetness.

Party Food

YO! Crispy Vegan Sharing Platter (£8)

From sushi brand YO! comes this sharing platter featuring sweet inari nigiri and three varieties of vegetable rolls. accompanied with crispy onions for topping, sweet teriyaki sauce, soy sauce, pickled ginger and wasabi condiments.

Ice Ice Bao-by Penguins (£6)

Sainsbury's These penguin bao buns are entirely plant-based

In 2023, Sainsbury’s brought us Baos of Holly. This year, it’s upped its cuteness with these penguin-themed bao buns. They’re filled with a mixture of tasty char sui vegetables and mushrooms, including king oyster and shiitake.

Dinky Dim Sum Veggie Selection (£5.25)

These Taste the Difference dim sum are available in packs of 12. They’re handmade to look like mini carrots, tomatoes, and pea pods. Each are filled accordingly with carrot and orange, tomato and basil, or pea and mint.

Sides

Plant Pioneers Cumberland Shroomdogs (£5)

Plant Pioneers is popular for its plant-based meat alternatives, including Shroomdogs. Made from mushrooms and pea protein with a peppery seasoning, they will go perfectly alongside some mashed potatoes, roasted veg, and the main event.

Vegan Trimmings Selection (£7.50)

These moreish morsels are sure to be eaten up in quick order. A pack contains 10 peppery vegan mushroom sausages wrapped in vegan bacon and 12 mushroom stuffing balls lightly seasoned with sage and cracked black pepper. The sausages and mushroom balls can also be bought separately. Perfect as a starter, a side, or a snack while dinner is in the oven.

Pudding

Chocolate Cookie Torte (£11)

Last year’s indulgent Chocolate Cookie Torte is back again. The baked chocolate torte has a chocolate cookie crumb base below a smooth coconut milk and chocolate layer with pockets of chocolate sauce. Topped with Belgian dark chocolate curls and cocoa powder, it’s an show-stopping dessert to finish off your Christmas meal.

When can I order from the vegan range?

The range is available to order ahead to be collected from December 22. The Christmas range will be available from December 6 to buy in store.

