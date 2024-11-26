Tesco Unveils Vegan Christmas Range For 2024

Tesco has a big range on offer for vegans this Christmas. Some popular products from 2023 are available again, while some of the range is brand new for 2024.

Read more: Asda Launches Vegan Christmas Range – From Pigs In Blankets To Turkey

A few years ago, people in the UK may have struggled to find vegan food for the holiday season. But pretty much every major supermarket now has an extensive range to suit families across the country.

However you’re planning on celebrating, you’re sure to find plant-based food to suit you this festive period. From vegan prawn canapés to a dairy-free selection box, here are all the Christmas treats you can buy at Tesco this year.

Party food

Tesco 10 Hoisin Mushroom Candy Cane Bao Buns

These steamed white bao buns have a red stripe through them and are arranged in the shape of a candy cane for a fun tear-and-share party dish. They’re filled with a mix of straw, king oyster, and shiitake mushrooms in a hoisin sauce. They cost £3.50

Plant Chef No Prawn Tempuras

These jackfruit and king oyster mushroom “prawns” are coated in a crunchy gluten free tempura batter. They cost £2.50 for 10.

Plant Chef 10 Aromatic Laksa Cones

These £3 pastry cones are inspired by the flavors of Southeast Asia. The green striped pastry cones are filled with mixed seasoned vegetables and flavored with lemongrass and coconut.

Plant Chef 10 Mini Mediterranean Inspired Vegetable Lattices

Bite-sized lattice puff pastry parcels filled with peppers and tomatoes for a taste of the Med. Only £2 for 10.

Plant Chef 12 Festive Garnish Pack

This garnish pack offers six sage and onion stuffing balls and six bangers in blankets for some classic finger food. Made with pea and wheat protein, the pack costs £2.80.

Read more: Aldi Launches Biggest Vegan Christmas Range To Date

Mains

Plant Chef No Turkey Crown with Sage & Onion Stuffing

Tesco Christmas turkey without the animal

Returning this year is the No Turkey Crown, made with pea protein and broad bean flour and filled with a sage and onion stuffing. Taking the hassle — and the animal slaughter — out of Christmas dinner for just £5.

Plant Chef 2 Seeded Roasts with Port & Mushroom Gravy

Having Christmas dinner for two? These roasts, made with chestnuts, kale, mushroom, and pumpkin and sunflower seeds, will make a hearty main. At just £2.75, they come with a sachet of rich roast garlic and port gravy.

Plant Chef Mushroom & Chestnut Festive Wreath

Tesco Adorn your table with this striking wreath

The show-stopping £5 festive wreath returns this year. Mushrooms, butternut squash and chestnuts with lentils, red onion and brown rice are seasoned with herbs and spices and shaped into a wreath. It comes topped with cranberries and apricots for a sweet festive flavor.

Tesco Finest Roasted Vegetable & Cranberry Star

For another striking centerpiece option, try this star-shaped puffy pastry main packed with seasoned roasted butternut squash, roasted parsnip, sweetened dried cranberries and chestnuts for £6.

Dessert

Mince Pies

Tesco has mince pie offerings from both its Free From and Plant Chef brands. The Free Form pies are gluten-free as well as vegan and come as a four-pack. The Plant Chef version comes in a pack of six.

Tesco Finest Free From 12 Tiffin Selection Box

A tiffin is a chocolatey slice topped with a thick layer of chocolate. This £5 selection box offers three flavors: Cranberry & Orange, Belgian Chocolate, and Rocky Road.

Tesco Finest Free From Tiffin Bauble

Another show-stopping chocolate tiffin dessert with gluten free shortbread pieces and honeycomb pieces. Dusted with a bronze lustre, the Honeycomb Bauble is topped with honeycomb pieces and costs £10.

Tesco Free From Christmas Pudding

Matured for six months, this traditional pudding is free from wheat, milk, and eggs, making it suitable for everyone. The rich pudding, packed with vine fruits and flavored with cider and citrus peel, serves four and costs £4.

Read more: Costa Collaborates With BOSH! For Vegan Christmas Menu