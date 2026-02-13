Califia Rolls Out Soy Milk With 8g Of Protein And 3 Ingredients

Califia Farms has launched an organic soy milk with 8g of protein per serving.

The Californian company has added the drink to its Simple & Organic range, which exclusively features plant-based milks made with three or four ingredients each.

Read more: Nearly Half of All Germans Now Consume Plant-Based Milk Products, According to New Survey

Califia Farms described its Simple & Organic Soymilk as “smooth and creamy with a naturally mild, neutral flavor that’s delicious enough to sip straight.” According to its label, the three ingredients are simply organic soybeans, water, and sea salt.

“Since it first launched in 2023, our Simple & Organic line has become a fan favorite. Introducing Soymilk bolsters the power of choice for our customers who have resonated with more pantry-friendly options,” said Califia CEO Suzanne Ginestro.

The new product is the first-ever soy milk drink from Califia Farms. Soy milk is a good source of protein, and when fortified with calcium and vitamins, it is nutritionally comparable to dairy milk, minus the high-risk saturated fat and cholesterol.

“Our goal has always been to offer more plant-based choices that fit different lifestyles and taste preferences,” said Ginestro. “Soy has seen an 8 percent consumption boost amongst Gen Z, citing protein-benefits*; we’re excited to offer soymilk drinkers a new, premium, protein-packed, and simple option that captures Califia’s irresistible goodness.”

The Califia Farms Simple & Organic Soymilk is available in both 48oz and 32oz bottles, with an RRP of USD $5.99 and $6.99, respectively.

Read more: Oatly Launches Workwear Line For Baristas In Partnership With LA Fashion Brand

Califia Farms launches new creamers, cold brew, and tea-inspired drinks

Califia Farms The new soy milk joins the Califia Farms Simple & Organic range, which features other drinks also made with just a few ingredients

In addition to the new soy milk, Califia Farms has announced two new Simple & Organic creamer flavors: Sweet Crème and Salted Caramel. The company has also updated the core creamer range, including French Vanilla, Caramel, Toasted Hazelnut, and Unsweetened Almond, to feature simplified ingredients.

Califia Farms has also introduced three new almond milk-based beverages, a vanilla-flavored cold brew and a brown sugar-sweetened cold brew, along with an unsweetened matcha, all made without the use of gums or oils.

Last year, the company expanded its oat-based barista range with a hazelnut blend and a pistachio blend, and introduced its three-ingredient plant-based milk to the UK. Just before Christmas, Califia Farms launched a limited edition vegan “Holiday Nog.”

Read more: McDonald’s UK Just Dropped Most Of Its Meat-Free Menu Items