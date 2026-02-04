Oatly Launches Workwear Line For Baristas In Partnership With LA Fashion Brand

Oatly just launched a new workwear line.

The Swedish oat milk brand recently collaborated with Kids of Immigrants (KOI), a Los Angeles-based fashion brand, to create the limited-edition, barista-inspired capsule “Pour Into Others.” The line dropped in January.

The Oatly x KOI workwear line includes: The Barista Chore Jacket, featuring “durable” canvas, hammer loops for dish towels, and large pockets big enough for a bike lock, RRP USD $165; The Crossbody Messenger Bag, a “versatile” cross-body carryall, $85; and The Barista Cap, which Oatly described as “functional-meets-fashion,” $40.

The range features Oatly x KOI branding and is primarily shades of white and light brown, with blue, green, and brown detailing. Pour Into Others dropped alongside “Pourtraits,” a portrait gallery depicting baristas working in LA and New York.

‘Oatly wouldn’t be Oatly without baristas’

“This one’s simple. Oatly wouldn’t be Oatly without baristas,” said Michael Lee, the executive creative director of Oatly North America. “We’re obsessed with coffee, but even more obsessed with the creative, multi-faceted people who make up the industry. This workwear line is about recognizing baristas – not just for the drinks they make, but for the culture and community they create. So here’s something for them.”

Last year, the company introduced Oatly Baristamatic, which it described as the “world’s first” oat milk made specifically for automatic coffee machines.

‘Driven by storytelling and giving back’

Oatly x KOI The chore jacket includes loops for dish towels and extra-large pockets

KOI describes itself as a lifestyle brand seeking to bridge “diverse cultures and experiences.” It was founded in 2016 by CEO Daniel Buezo and Weleh Dennis.

Buezo said that the team spoke to baristas around the world before designing the workwear capsule, and also tested it “behind the counter” during R&D.

“We sat down with baristas across different cities and just listened to what they loved, what made their days hard, what they wished their workwear felt like,” said Buezo. “It became this shared creation, not just a collection, driven by storytelling and giving back.”

Some proceeds from the collaboration will go to Inclusive Action, an LA-based nonprofit working to expand economic opportunity for communities of color and immigrant entrepreneurs. You can find the Oatly x KOI workwear line here.

