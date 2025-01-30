Califia Farms Launches 3-Ingredient Plant-Based Milk In The UK

Califia Farms has launched a new range of plant-based milks made with three ingredients in UK supermarkets.

The Simple and Organic range includes an almond milk and an oat milk. Each is made with either almonds or oats, water, and “a hint of salt.” Califia Farms said that the new products are a direct response to growing consumer demand for organic and “clean-label” products.

The majority of British consumers say they want to avoid ultra-processed foods (UPFs). However, many remain confused about exactly which items are processed or not. As a result, many plant-based brands are distancing themselves from additives and other ingredients that could be considered unnecessary, processed, or ultra-processed.

“Our Simple and Organic range is irresistibly simple, offering consumers dairy-free goodness in its purest form,” said Damien Threadgold, UK and EU general manager at Califia Farms. “With only 3 ingredients, we’re taking it back to basics, ensuring we are responding to consumer needs whilst delivering products leading in taste, health, and quality.”

Read more: Violife Launches Lentil-Based Coffee Creamer

‘Our products are about the experience’

new york rat / Alamy Stock Photo Califia Farms stocks a wide range of plant-based milk

Califia Farms was founded by the late entrepreneur Greg Steltenpohl in 2010. The company first debuted a line of three-ingredient plant milks at US supermarkets in 2023. At the time, Califia Farms described the range as including minimal ingredients at an affordable price.

In March last year, Califia Farms added lavender, vanilla, and brown sugar flavors to its organic plant-based creamer line. The introduction came a month after the brand launched a “complete” kid-friendly plant-based milk, designed to be “nutritionally comparable” to dairy.

“At Califia Farms, we are on a mission to create a future where plants replace dairy, without compromise,” said Threadgold. “That’s why for us, our products are about the experience, setting out to create delicious, nutritious products that are better for people and the planet.”

The new Califia Farms Simple and Organic milk range is available at Tesco, Sansbury’s, Morrisons, Waitrose, and Ocado, at an RRP of £2.45 per 750ml bottle.

Read more: What Is Fish Milk?