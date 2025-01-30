X
Food Lifestyle

Califia Farms Launches 3-Ingredient Plant-Based Milk In The UK

The Simple and Organic range includes both almond and oat milk

By

2 Minutes Read

Two flavors of Califia farms three ingredient plant-based milk, which has just launched in the UK Califia Farms has launched two new plant-based milks - Media Credit: Califia Farms

Califia Farms has launched a new range of plant-based milks made with three ingredients in UK supermarkets.

The Simple and Organic range includes an almond milk and an oat milk. Each is made with either almonds or oats, water, and “a hint of salt.” Califia Farms said that the new products are a direct response to growing consumer demand for organic and “clean-label” products.

The majority of British consumers say they want to avoid ultra-processed foods (UPFs). However, many remain confused about exactly which items are processed or not. As a result, many plant-based brands are distancing themselves from additives and other ingredients that could be considered unnecessary, processed, or ultra-processed.

“Our Simple and Organic range is irresistibly simple, offering consumers dairy-free goodness in its purest form,” said Damien Threadgold, UK and EU general manager at Califia Farms. “With only 3 ingredients, we’re taking it back to basics, ensuring we are responding to consumer needs whilst delivering products leading in taste, health, and quality.”

Read more: Violife Launches Lentil-Based Coffee Creamer

‘Our products are about the experience’

A carton of Califia Farms oat milk
new york rat / Alamy Stock Photo Califia Farms stocks a wide range of plant-based milk

Califia Farms was founded by the late entrepreneur Greg Steltenpohl in 2010. The company first debuted a line of three-ingredient plant milks at US supermarkets in 2023. At the time, Califia Farms described the range as including minimal ingredients at an affordable price.

In March last year, Califia Farms added lavender, vanilla, and brown sugar flavors to its organic plant-based creamer line. The introduction came a month after the brand launched a “complete” kid-friendly plant-based milk, designed to be “nutritionally comparable” to dairy.

“At Califia Farms, we are on a mission to create a future where plants replace dairy, without compromise,” said Threadgold. “That’s why for us, our products are about the experience, setting out to create delicious, nutritious products that are better for people and the planet.”

The new Califia Farms Simple and Organic milk range is available at Tesco, Sansbury’s, Morrisons, Waitrose, and Ocado, at an RRP of £2.45 per 750ml bottle.

Read more: What Is Fish Milk?

Tagged

califia farms

food

milk

news

oat milk

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

More by Liam Pritchett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active