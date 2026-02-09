McDonald’s UK Just Dropped Most Of Its Meat-Free Menu Items

McDonald’s UK has dropped most of the items on its meat-free menu.

The fast-food chain recently confirmed that it had cut the majority of its meat-free offerings from UK stores, citing poor sales.

As of February 2026, McDonald’s UK has discontinued its Vegetable Deluxe burger and Veggie Dippers, as well as Veggie Dipper Happy Meals and Spicy Veggie Wraps.

As reported by The Sun, the decision prompted backlash from vegetarian and vegan consumers. However, the McPlant, which is certified by The Vegetarian Society* and features a plant-based patty and dairy-free cheese, will remain on sale for now.

“We’re always listening to our customers to help inform and evolve our menu,” a McDonald’s spokesperson told The Sun. “While McPlant remains a firm fan favourite and will continue to be the go-to choice for our vegetarian and vegan customers, we recognise these changes may be disappointing for some.”

The McDonald’s spokesperson added that the company is “actively learning” from other markets to find out which meat-free items sell the best. They said that McDonald’s may be “exploring exciting new offerings” in the future.

McDonald’s makes approximately £5.5 million per day across its 1,270 UK stores. It is the second-largest chain in the world and the fifth-largest in the UK, and emits more than 61 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent per year, as noted by Green Digest. Meat-free menu items are one way for food chains to reduce their environmental footprint.

McDonald’s Canada launches new ‘McVeggie’ burger

McDonald's Canada The McVeggie burger is the latest meat-free menu item from McDonald’s

In September last year, McDonald’s Canada introduced a new McVeggie burger following a “tremendously positive” response from test markets. McDonald’s said at the time that it created the McVeggie burger specifically for the Canadian market.

The McVeggie features a breaded vegetable patty made with carrots, green beans, zucchini, peas, soybeans, broccoli, and corn. It is topped with shredded lettuce and sauce in a seeded bun. To order vegan, swap mayo and hot sauce for ketchup.

*This article was updated on February 9, 2026, to state that the McPlant is certified by The Vegetarian Society. A previous version incorrectly suggested that the McPlant was certified by The Vegan Society.