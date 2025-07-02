US brand Califia Farms has introduced two new nut-flavored blends to its line of oat barista drinks in the UK market: pistachio and hazelnut.

The new plant-based blends respond to a rising demand for flavored coffee, and provide a more cost-effective option for consumers seeking to steer clear of sugary coffee syrups.

The flavors of the new products were selected to reflect emerging trends and traditional consumer favorites. The pistachio flavor is the dairy alternative company’s response to the Dubai chocolate and pistachio latte social media trends, while hazelnut continues to be one of the most popular coffee flavors worldwide, according to Califia Farms.

“These new flavored Barista Blends represent a significant step forward in our mission to make premium plant-based coffee solutions accessible to everyone,” said Califia Farms UK and EU General Manager Damien Threadgold in a statement, adding that “by eliminating the need for syrups, we’re not only simplifying operations for our hospitality partners but also delivering superior consistency and cost-effectiveness.” The statement notes that syrup-free flavoring yields a faster preparation time and lower cost per serve.

Rising popularity of dairy-free milk

Adobe Stock Califia Farms stocks a range of different oat milk flavors

Almost 35 percent of UK households consume plant-based milk, according to Kantar marketing data firm, and sales indicate that oat milk is the preferred choice. Over a 12-month period from 2024 to 2025, oat milk sales rose by 7.2 percent.

According to Califia Farms, with their creamy texture, the new nut-flavored blends delivery “café quality results.” They are steam-ready and designed to foam well, which makes them ideal for homemade flavored lattes. They can also be poured over ice.

The 1-liter drinks are both available online at Ocado at an RRP of £2.35 each. The pistachio variety is also stocked at Morrisons and Tesco, and from August, both products will be at Sainsbury’s.

Califia Farms was founded in California in 2010, with the mission to contribute to a future where plants replace dairy. Their UK product-range includes plant-based milks, barista blends, and iced coffee.

